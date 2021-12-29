Obviously we can’t look into the future, and perhaps that’s a good thing, but there’s a considerable measure of achievements in sporting circles this past year.
While Covid cancelled hockey and ringette tournaments across the Island Murray River native Brandon Gormley continues to make a name for himself on the ice in Europe. The 28-year-old pride of the small eastern PEI fishing village has been playing there since 2017.
On the fairways Montague native Sherry White was named PEI Golf Association Women’s Amateur Golfer of the Year and Women’s Senior Golfer of the Year in late 2020. As well, up-and-coming duffers Brayah and Lexie MacDonald continue to catch the attention of sports fans. They are both Montague students.
Meanwhile 20-year-old Ryan Lowery of Montague competed in the Brier in Calgary, Alberta as a member of PEI’s team.
At the track Montague native Austin Sorrie won the prestigious O’Brien Future Star Award for harness racing after winning 151 races. He currently races in Ontario.
There were other standouts on the ice. Eastern PEI athletes Erin Morris of Montague and Abbey Gordon of Murray Harbour helped their Central Storm teammates earn a thrilling 3-2 double overtime win over the Mid Isle Wildcats in Game 1 of the PEI Under-18 AAA Female Hockey League playoffs. Morris was named the league’s Top Defenceman, while Gordon was singled out as Most Sportsmanlike. Morris was also named to the league’s All-Star team on defence.
Long-time athlete Brooks Roche raised more than $11,000 for the Canadian Diabetes Association by biking the Island’s Confederation Trail from the west to the east. The 24 year old, originally from Montague, has lived with Type 1 diabetes for two decades and saw the fundraiser as an opportunity to help educate the public on a disease that affects a large population of Canada. In true athletic form he persevered strong winds delivered by Hurricane Ida and the torrential rain that accompanied it.
On the diamond Kings County’s Eastern Express 13U and 11U AAA boys baseball teams won Atlantic championships. Both teams went undefeated in their tournaments.
The sport of power lifting is growing in Morell where for the first time in the province an under-14 club was created. Eighteen youths signed up to give the sport a try and nine more names were added to a waiting list.
Space doesn’t allow for all the accomplishments logged over the past year but each is worthy of equal recognition.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
