There are so many new faces at the club this year I want to apologize in advance if I get anyone’s name wrong. A couple of factors seem to be driving our numbers up: one is the temporary closure of the Charlottetown club and two, we are a COVID-friendly activity. Perhaps the biggest reason is Larry Richards and crew have given us the best ice on the Island.
Monday night team night had a full eight games going. I usually only comment on one game a night but this week I have two. In the early draw Travis Coffin, Sheila Coffin and Ernie Mutch had an amazing game going on. Their competition was Sterling Higginbotham, Bill Power, Leonard Doyle and Wade Higginbotham. They were tied coming home, and with Travis having the hammer it looked good, but sometimes the hammer isn’t enough. Travis was hard on the Kleenex box after the game.
Also worthy of comment, and another Kleenex moment, was Phil MacDonald’s game against Rick Renaud. This very one-sided game had Rick and teammates Seana Evans-Renaud, Stephanie Perigoe and Tom Perigoe not allowing Phil a single point.
Wednesday night competitive may have The Graphic and the CBC political panel at risk of losing Paul MacNeill to the Brier. Paul was on fire, stealing five points in one end. I’d say with a little coaching from me he could be ready to take things to a higher level.
Thursday night sign-up was once again a toss-up between watching curling and Bob Nicholson work the room as our trivia master. I was able to concentrate on an interesting game between Bev Harding, Shannon Kennan and Marlis O’Rourke playing against Sterling Higginbotham, Howard Kerwin and Alvin Blue. This game was tied after six ends but much to the men’s dismay the women turned up the heat. Bev and her teammates were to say the least on fire. Larry Richards may have to order more tissues.
The King of Clubs this week had a nightly pot of $5,015, which went to Katie MacDonald and making a great evening for her. The King though eluded yet another would-be hunter. Next week’s jackpot could reach over $60,000 with just seven cards remaining.
