Standing by itself, the number 156 seems pretty benign. But to me it represents 52 x 3. That is, 52 weeks in a year, times 3 years. This is column number 156 for me, or three full years of doing this. 1,092 days. I never saw it coming.
I’ve mentioned this in this space before (probably on my first and second anniversary) how this all got started. One day in March of 2020, very early in the pandemic, publisher Paul MacNeill clearly found himself with absolutely nothing to do and was browsing Facebook and came upon my then daily reflections of living life while isolating after returning home from Florida. I was able to write several hundred words on the art of emptying a dishwasher. So, clearly Paul wasn’t the only one who was bored. He contacted me and wondered if I would be interested in writing a sort of a ‘slice of life’ column for the paper, and here we are.
The common thread for my entire tenure writing has been COVID. It was the reason this started and COVID is still with us now. The most amazing thing to me in the past three years was the speed at which the experts were able to invent, manufacture and distribute vaccines. I, perhaps naively, assumed everyone would be glad at the speed this happened, and I never saw the anti-vaccine movement coming. Let me be clear. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
Personally though, I’ve had a total of five vaccine shots, and I am fairly confident, make that really confident, I’m not being monitored by any government, foreign or domestic.
When I open the utensil drawer in the kitchen, knives, forks and spoons don’t fly out of there and attach themselves to my body. I even spent five days walking around with the strong taste of a handful of nickels in my mouth. If you’ve taken Paxlovid, you know what I mean.
During the past three years I also took a stab at growing the all too cliche ‘COVID beard’.
I remember two things about that experience. First was the time it took to trim and shape the beard to make it look just right. I even bought some beard balm and beard oil to care for my masterpiece. I thought I looked pretty good with a beard. Then, the second thing happened. It was actually two quick things in succession. First, after Facetiming with my daughter in Ontario, she called back to let me know my eight-year-old granddaughter wondered who the man with the beard was that her mother was just talking to. What? Then, you can only imagine the sinking feeling I had when I found out that after three months not everyone in this household was fond of my look. There are only two of us here. I liked it.
I’ve gotten back to traveling, carefully and selectively this past year, but I can remember in the early going three years ago, travelling was considered finally being able to walk around your block or up your roadway. We made some new friends as well. Like the guys from FedEx and UPS who seemed to make daily stops in the driveway. They were one delivery away from being invited to Christmas dinner.
As time moves on, we adapt, try to respect others and assess the risks of what we’re doing. I’ve certainly gravitated to spending time with like-minded people, of which I’ve found many.
When I think of the toughest part of the past three years, it’s hands down the first 80 weeks of the above mentioned 156. It took that long for me to be able to see my kids and six grandkids from Ontario. I prefer not to go through that again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.