Jeff

Standing by itself, the number 156 seems pretty benign. But to me it represents 52 x 3. That is, 52 weeks in a year, times 3 years. This is column number 156 for me, or three full years of doing this. 1,092 days. I never saw it coming.

I’ve mentioned this in this space before (probably on my first and second anniversary) how this all got started. One day in March of 2020, very early in the pandemic, publisher Paul MacNeill clearly found himself with absolutely nothing to do and was browsing Facebook and came upon my then daily reflections of living life while isolating after returning home from Florida. I was able to write several hundred words on the art of emptying a dishwasher. So, clearly Paul wasn’t the only one who was bored. He contacted me and wondered if I would be interested in writing a sort of a ‘slice of life’ column for the paper, and here we are.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.