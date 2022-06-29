“Son, you’ll never have good luck if you bootleg or steal.”
That is simple and sound advice, and it is how my old friend Shep began the eulogy for his father, Joe Shepard. Joe had passed away suddenly at home, and I think we were all left reeling and in a state of shock.
We had gathered together in the chapel of Ferguson Logan Funeral Home to say farewell, and I was feeling double nervous that morning. The family had asked me to share a song, and a few memories about Joe. I’ve had the honour of singing at a lot of funerals, but I get scared of getting choked up when I know the family as well as I knew Joe’s. From what I understand, the Quinns and Shepards have been best friends since both families came to the area, so the loss was hitting pretty close to home. I was also nervous for Shep, who was to do the eulogy for his dad. I was thinking that if I was emotional, how is old Shep going to keep it together?
It turns out I didn’t need to worry. Shep paid a beautiful tribute to his father which highlighted the remarkable nature of his career, family and personality. Shep did such an amazing job, I felt like the pressure was off, when it came to my turn. I told a story of a time my own father had bought us an old upright piano. He had recruited a number of friends to help move it into our home, because those things are heavy and awkward. I can remember three men were lifting on one end of the piano, and just Joe, by himself, was lifting the other end. I guess I had always thought of Joe in this way - as the strong man. He was strong in the obvious physical sense, but he was also a man of very strong character as well.
Pastor Gary Harris, of Georgetown Baptist Church, presided over the funeral. Gary had come to know Joe pretty well in recent years, so he was spot on with his sermon. He shared a few little tidbits about Joe that caught me by surprise. For example, I was unaware Joe carried around, and read from his Bible very often. He also had a habit of making notes in the pages, highlighting passages he liked or had questions about. Sometimes he just made notes about his family life within the pages. Gary had flipped through Joe’s well-used bible, and was moved by the words he had left in the margins.
“I love my family and I love God,” Joe had written. And then he had signed his name to it. “Signed Joe Shepard”.
“My wife, Doreen, is a good woman. I love her,” Joe had confided on another page.
Gary had taken particular interest in a mark Joe had left in the Book of John beside the passage that reads, “I give you a new commandment; love one another. Just as I have loved you, you must love one another.” Joe had drawn an arrow pointing to this passage, and simply wrote “Note this.”
I was still thinking about Joe and his family when I was back on my route the next day. I was dumping the can at the manor in Souris when an old friend came over to chat. It was an old buddy we used to chum around with back in our youth. He started by congratulating me on the song I sang for Joe, but he didn’t stop there.
“You know, I lived with Joe for awhile,” the man said.
“You lived with Joe?” I asked. I wasn’t aware he had stayed at Joe and Doreen’s.
The friend went on to explain how he had fallen on hard times when he was a young lad. He actually ended up homeless for a time. He had been sleeping in his car up in a field on the Seven Mile Road. On one dark and rainy night he was startled by a tap on the car window. He looked up and saw Joe standing by his car. He thought Joe might have been there to put the run on him, but then the gentle giant spoke.
“I can’t sleep knowing you are up here in this car,” Joe began. “Come down to my house. You can stay there until you get back on your feet.”
My friend happily took Joe up on his offer and after a little while he did get back on his feet. He never forgot Joe’s generosity and the impact it had on his life.
“Just as I have loved you, you must love one another.” Joe Shepard made note of that in his Bible and apparently made note of it in his life as well.
Two Island entertainers, who are very well loved, will be our special guests on opening night at Kaylee Hall. This Thursday, June 30 at 8 pm we will welcome Peggy Clinton and Johnny Ross.
Peggy began performing at the tender age of five, and has continued to entertain people with her high energy and witty personality. She is a 2015 Music PEI Award winner, with her self-titled album. She was also nominated for Female Solo Recording of the year and Country Recording of the year.
Johnny Ross brings a fun presence to the stage with his lively piano playing and passion for performing. He is a member of multiple groups, including The Ross Family, FallBack, and Haunted Hearts. The latter won six Music PEI awards and were nominated for an ECMA.
Together the duo complement each other, and are happiest when performing together, singing traditional country music along with a mixture of musical genres.
Hope to see you all on opening night this Thursday folks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.