Morell Lions David MacDonald, Frankie Trainor and Kyle MacDonald accept a donation of pull tabs from Dan Griffin of Scotchfort. As part of the Tear the Tab campaign, the tabs will be sold as scrap metal with the proceeds going to the Shriners Montreal Hospital for equipment like wheelchairs. Josh Lewis photo
Dan Griffin of Scotchfort loves to collect things, and one of his pursuits will help children in hospital through the Morell Lions Club.
The 40-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, presented his collection of thousands of pull tabs to the club last week. The scrap metal proceeds will be donated to the Montreal Shriners Hospital to buy equipment such as wheelchairs.
According to his sister, Sandra, Dan has been collecting the tabs from various types of cans for several years. They filled nearly a dozen heavy bags and jars.
Lion Kyle MacDonald said there wasn’t an official count but he figured there were thousands of tabs, weighing at least 20 pounds.
He said the Lions Club and the Shriners are extremely grateful for Dan’s efforts.
Dan also collects hats, so in exchange for the donation, Mr MacDonald gave him a Morell Lions 50th anniversary hat from 2019.
Sandra said Dan is well known for swiping all the tabs off people’s drinks at gatherings, and he’s had help from his friends.
Lions Clubs in PEI, New Brunswick and Maine are part of the Tear the Tab campaign to raise money for medical equipment at the Shriners hospital. The Morell Lions Club launched the program in 2018.
The tabs are all sent to a member in New Brunswick, who sells them at a good price and makes the donation. Some may think the tabs are melted down to be used in a wheelchair, but that’s not the case, Mr MacDonald said.
It takes about 22,000 tabs to pay for one wheelchair.
