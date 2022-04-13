What you see is what you get - unless you’re going on spec and feeling optimistic that what’s inside the grab bag will be to your liking.
The number of people relocating from across the country, Ontario in particular, to PEI is astonishing and many are buying sight unseen.
Overall we can only hope their experience exceeds all expectations.
That doesn’t necessarily mean however, potential Islanders aren’t doing their homework before getting behind the wheel of a U-Haul.
Many seek advice through social media platform, Ask PEI. The site offers a synthesis of information about this province, among it crass views of life on this 280-mile long sandbar.
Regardless, it’s best to know up-front life on PEI isn’t all green grass, pristine water and rolling hills.
Unfortunately among the most truthful responses is the alarming number of impaired drivers in this province.
Fortunately more and more people are becoming aware of this critical issue. Equally as disturbing though is that the number is so great it has become part of the province’s identity.
PEI has its virtues and accepting of it or not, this province has changed since the Covid tide washed up on our shores. Sometimes it just takes a new Islander to bring it to light.
For instance among the accolades on Ask PEI is the comment: “It’s a beautiful island, but I find the Islander friendliness has well diminished since this pandemic started.
“The second anyone finds out you are from out of province here, you are shunned. They stick to their own here, so don’t think you will make it past that blockade.”
That last comment is regrettable but there’s no denying the pandemic, which has forced people indoors and away from social circles, has had an impact on not only visitors but locals alike.
Another post read: “PEI is a great place if you are healthy and financially secure. The friendly people and the beauty all around you definitely helps.”
But most profound is this: “PEI is what it is. If you move here to enjoy what it is, you will be fine. If you move here for what it isn’t, then you won’t be happy.”
It is estimated more than 1.2 million visitors will come to PEI this year. Obviously some wrinkles need to be ironed out of the welcome mat.
What those visitors see, but more importantly, what they feel will determine return visits and perhaps full-time investments in relocating to PEI.
The presentation is up to us - plain and simple.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
