To add to the stress of a year fraught with closed markets, some PEI potato farmers are saying the latest blow is the drop in price.
“The year hangs a little in the balance,” Brian Ching said. “We have enough potatoes left that if the border opens and the price strengthens we may do okay.”
Mr Ching with Russell Ching Ltd in St Catherines said they have been able to keep their stock moving between Canadian markets and now Puerto Rico, but with the price as low as nine to 10 cents a pound it equates to a bleak bottom line for the year.
“When the border closed the price went down and has gone down ever since and it is barely the cost of production right now what we can get for our potatoes,” Mr Ching said.
On November 21 federal Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau issued a ministerial order banning the movement of PEI potatoes to the US.
The Graphic requested clarification as to why the very same minister can’t revoke the order and let trade resume. However, no reply from the department was received by press time.
Mr Ching said it is his understanding that even though it was a Canadian ministerial order that initially started the ban, the next move needs to come from US officials.
At Drake Produce in Vernon Bridge, Randy Drake said their operation has also had a tumultuous year.
“For about two months we did pretty well nothing and we are grading right now to clean up what we have, but it is going to run right into planting time,” Mr Drake said.
Four Drake Produce employees were affected by layoffs early on when the ban was put in place, but they have since returned to work, thanks to the wage subsidy program implemented by the province.
Mr Drake said the price, which has dropped 40 to 50 per cent in the last two months, needs to rebound.
Even though the export market has picked up in the last couple of months, it is still limited, he said.
Mr Ching said a combination of opening the border now and the fact that so many millions of pounds of potatoes were taken out of the equation through diversion are two key factors in bringing the price back up.
As if farmers don’t have enough on their plate still dealing with the 2021 crop, the 2022 planting season is in their sights.
Both producers said they are getting ready to plant 90 per cent of what they originally projected to put in the ground.
“A lot of farmers had somewhat made their planting decisions even before the border closed,” Mr Ching said, explaining that many had the land plowed and fertilizer spread because they anticipated the price of fertilizer would increase in the coming season.
Talks took place between Canada and US at the ministerial level back in February. At that time the ban was lifted on table stock potatoes going into Puerto Rico, a territory of the US, but farmers are still waiting for it to be lifted for the continental US.
As well seed potato producers, whose produce has also been excluded from the Canadian market, face even more uncertainty. No seed growers could be reached for comment.
“We are all hoping this border is going to open and we are making our plans based on that it will open for table stock,” Mr Ching said.
Mr Drake said even though officials are touting the fact they are waiting on soil samples it is obvious the ban has morphed into more of a trade issue than a science issue.
“We are optimistic and hopeful it will be sorted out by fall for sure,” Mr Drake said.
