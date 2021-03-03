Three Rivers held its byelection in Ward 10 on February 22, and only 280 Montague residents voted.
The town estimates there were about 1,265 eligible electors, so that’s a lowly 22 per cent turnout.
We can brush it off as another consequence of the pandemic, but I think there’s more to the picture here for the young municipality.
People are going about their daily errands with masks on and distancing. They go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the fast-food place, the bank and so on.
So what’s holding them back from spending a few minutes in line and casting a ballot?
There remains a significant number of residents who hold a grudge about amalgamation, who feel unheard and ignored. Disillusionment is the biggest reason people don’t vote in federal or provincial elections, and it’s a factor here too.
If a person feels the municipality is going to ram through what it wants anyway, residents likely aren’t going to bother with the voting booth.
Many people already pay no attention to municipal politics, despite it having a greater impact on their lives than other levels of government. So they don’t need more reasons to avoid taking part in the process.
Uniting the communities of Three Rivers was always going to be a daunting task, but in some ways the municipality is making it harder for itself.
Keeping spending under control and streamlining community groups is important. But so is listening to communities and groups which have been self-sufficient for many decades.
Nickel and diming volunteer boards and charging people for utilities they don’t use isn’t going to encourage civic participation.
Josh Lewis
