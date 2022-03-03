Ryan Lowery of Montague, left, sweeps a rock during last year’s Brier. The 21-year-old is returning this year as the lead on a PEI team skipped by Tyler Smith, seen here in the house. The 2022 Brier will be played in Lethbridge, Alberta March 4-13. Michael Burns/Curling Canada photo
Ryan Lowery’s first trip to the Brier took place in a Covid bubble. This time around, there will be fans in the stands in Lethbridge, Alberta.
That will include the Montague curler’s parents, Nancy Murphy and Craig Gordon.
“I think it’ll be quite a different atmosphere. We all experienced it in juniors, but nothing like the Brier where they can almost fill an arena,” he said. “It’ll be quite a learning curve for us to filter out the noise.”
Lowery, 21, will play lead for Team PEI again at this year’s national championship, but with two new teammates.
The rink is skipped by Tyler Smith, Lowery’s longtime junior teammate, who played third on last year’s team skipped by Eddie MacKenzie.
New to the team are import third Adam Cocks of Nova Scotia and second Ed White of Summerside. Chris Gallant, brother of Olympic bronze medallist Brett Gallant, is the fifth.
Lowery said what the team has lost in experience from last year, it’s made up in youthful energy. He and Smith were relied on heavily for sweeping at the 2021 Brier while playing with older curlers MacKenzie and Sean Ledgerwood.
“We might not have the brainpower of those two guys from last year, the experience and knowledge, but we should make up for it with our athleticism.”
Another difference from last year is the team didn’t win its way to the Brier. The provincial Tankard was slated for January in Montague but was cancelled due to the Omicron wave.
Curl PEI selected Smith’s team to represent the province based on their standing in the Canadian Team Ranking System this season.
For Lowery and Smith, last year’s experience adds some confidence going into the 2022 tournament.
“It takes a little weight off us this year, knowing we’ve played all these guys and gotten a little bit of experience against them.”
He looks forward to experiencing a somewhat normal Brier after last year’s bubble in Calgary.
The team left on Wednesday and their first game is Saturday night against Yukon.
