Bob Martin had never won anything in his life until this month, but he made up for lost time with more than $30,000 in winnings from two separate draws in the same week.
On March 7, he was the winner of Jig the Joker in Murray River, taking home $22,312.50.
Only four days later he won the Catch the King of Clubs in Montague, worth $8,018.
The Dover resident said he didn’t have any specific plans for the money yet.
“There are any number of places it could go to. It’s not hard to get rid of it,” he said with a laugh.
The 55-year-old also plays the Rotary of Montague and Eastern PEI Gold Mine, but hasn’t won that yet.
“I guess I can’t complain,” he said.
Jig the Joker benefits the Northumberland Arena, Northumberland Minor Hockey and Murray River and Murray Harbour Fire Departments, while the King of Clubs benefits the Montague Lions Club and Montague Curling Club.
