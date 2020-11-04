Amanda Millar is against the wall regarding treatment for her Lyme disease.
She must return to British Columbia, where she was diagnosed, to have prescriptions renewed or utilize treatment from a doctor in Nova Scotia, where she can only get part of the treatment she got on the west coast.
The Murray Harbour mother of two boys learned about three months ago her doctor in BC could no longer prescribe medication over the phone due to changes in provincial regulations there.
The treatment however, has been life-changing for Ms Millar since she was first prescribed it over two years ago.
“I’m scared I’m going to gradually get worse and I’m going to need medicine and can’t get it,” Ms Millar said.
Ms Millar said she has failed to get support from the province’s medical system. She’s reluctant to even visit her family doctor on the matter.
“They don’t really want to talk about it,” she said.
Health PEI had little to say on the matter.
“A single dose of antibiotics can be given to prevent infection if taken within 72 hours of tick removal. Lyme Disease is typically treated with a short course (14-21 days) of antibiotics,” a spokesperson said.
That, in Ms Millar’s estimation, isn’t good enough.
Ms Millar isn’t able to access the antibiotics she requires without a prescription from a doctor on PEI, which she can’t get without a clinical diagnosis.
She said, on paper she doesn’t have Lyme disease in the eyes of PEI’s medical system.
This has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars of the family’s own money going into medication.
When Ms Millar suspected Lyme disease as the cause of her prolonged ailments, she had an ELISA test done on PEI. The results were negative.
According to the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation, Lyme patients can receive multiple false negatives from testing. The foundation says on its website this is due to symptoms of Lyme disease being similar to other conditions. A more unique symptom is a bullseye rash that appears around the bite area but this doesn’t always happen.
The foundation does mention companies that perform different types of testing but they are located in other countries.
Without any other explanation for her ailments, Ms Millar travelled to BC for treatment from Dr Eric Chan, at her own expense.
It was confirmed she had Lyme and was prescribed drugs.
“I was doing good. I was about 85 per cent but now I have symptoms coming back, Ms Millar said.
For Ms Millar, the next steps aren’t clear.
“I have no idea. I just need someone to tell me what to take and prescribe me what I need,” she said.
“We need a doctor here (who recognizes Lyme disease is an issue for Islanders).”
For Heather Hume, a friend of Ms Millar’s and a Lyme disease patient as well, the condition cost her more than $15,000 last year alone. She has suffered from the disease for 15 years.
“Right now, it’s extremely frustrating and it makes you feel very hopeless for ever getting past or for ever finding a helpful state,” she said.
“They’re (PEI doctors) relying on antiquated testing and two specific tests that are really not applicable to Lyme here, we’re stuck between a rock and a hard place.”
She received treatment from the same doctor as Ms Millar. Once she learned she would essentially be cut off from her treatment, she got a referral to a homeopathic doctor in Nova Scotia. This meant relying solely on homeopathic medicine as those doctors are not allowed to prescribe antibiotics.
For a large portion of Ms Hume’s diagnosis she found there were hard decisions to make.
“When nobody wants to help you and you don’t have the resources to travel to other provinces or other countries to get treatment and you don’t have the money, you have to choose between feeding your children, paying your rent or buying the homeopathic medication to fight this disease or suffer in excruciating pain. What kind of choice is that?”
In Ms Hume’s eyes, one of the key issues to work towards a solution on the east coast is education as there is a lack of doctors who specialize or focus on Lyme disease.
Ms Millar reached out to Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton.
Ms Compton acknowledged that Lyme disease is in her riding and four people come to mind.
“It’s difficult because it seems like the treatments that are effective are naturopathic,” Ms Compton said. Naturopathic medicine falls outside the scope of what PEI’s Department of Health and Wellness insures for.
According to the federal government, much of southern New Brunswick and all of Nova Scotia are hot spots for ticks. The province of PEI says on its website the Island is considered a low-risk area.
A statement from PEI Health and Wellness reads: The risk of Lyme Disease transmission from ticks in PEI is low. Testing of blood and ticks for Lyme Disease occurs at approved national laboratories using standardized methods. Although the rates of Lyme Disease in Canada have been increasing over the past several years, the rates of probable and lab-confirmed cases in PEI have remained steady at 0-4 cases per year since 2012. PEI follows both national and provincial guidelines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Lyme Disease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.