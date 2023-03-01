William Lyons

Short track speed skater William Lyons of Rock Barra competes in a 500 metre quarterfinal heat on Thursday, with Ontario’s Helios He and Alberta’s Zakhary Adelman in pursuit. Paul MacLeod photo

 Paul M McLeod

Aside from the provincial ringette team, six other athletes also represented eastern PEI in hockey, speed skating, gymnastics and squash.

William Lyons of Rock Barra established himself as a top 10 short track speed skater in the country during the competition in North Rustico last week.

QUINN

Trent Quinn lands his dismount cleanly after his pommel horse routine during the male all-around gymnastics event in Stratford on February 22.

Rudi Terstege photo

