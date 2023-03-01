Aside from the provincial ringette team, six other athletes also represented eastern PEI in hockey, speed skating, gymnastics and squash.
William Lyons of Rock Barra established himself as a top 10 short track speed skater in the country during the competition in North Rustico last week.
Lyons finished eighth out of 52 skaters in the 1500 metres, winning the B final with a time of 2:30.198.
In his second Canada Games, he fell just shy of making the A final after placing sixth in his semifinal race. He was placed in the fastest heat for both the quarterfinals and the semis.
He also finished 10th out of the 52 skaters in the 500 metres, placing second in the C final with a time of 44.636 seconds. That came after he won his semifinal race.
Lyons logged another 10th place finish in the 1000 metres with a time of 1:34.643.
In the 3000 metre points race on Saturday, he broke the provincial record with 1,935 points and finished 11th.
Finally, the 19-year-old was part of the PEI relay team that won the B final and finished fifth.
After placing 25th at the 2019 Summer Games in Red Deer, Lyons spent four years training and skating in national competitions, and that work paid off, said head coach Sarah Taylor.
“Really, the only skaters that are beating him are guys training at national training centres six times a week with other skaters the same speed,” she said.
Taylor said she was proud of him for executing the game plan in his races despite the pressure of performing at home.
Men’s hockey
Meanwhile, three local hockey players were part of the PEI team that finished in 11th place.
Carson MacKenzie of St Peter’s scored three goals and two assists across four games. Austin Walker of Gaspereaux had a goal and three assists, and Drew MacDonald of Peakes posted a goal and two assists.
PEI started their tournament with an 8-0 win over the Northwest Territories, but that was followed by a 7-1 loss to Newfoundland and a 5-3 loss to Yukon, led by phenom Gavin MacKenna, who broke the Canada Games points record.
They defeated the Territories again, 8-1, in the 11th place game on Thursday.
Gymnastics
Trent Quinn of Vernon River competed in his second Games in gymnastics, held in Stratford. He placed 27th in the male all-around competition with a total score of 67.050.
The gymnastics events include floor, horizontal bar, parallel bar, pommel horse, rings and vault.
Quinn was one of only two PEI athletes to compete in five of those events in the team competition, where PEI placed seventh.
He posted PEI’s best score in pommel horse (10.100) and vault (12.300).
Squash
In squash, Tobias Cheeseman of Morell won one match and lost one in the individual competition.
He started off defeating Loic Hipfner of the Northwest Territories three sets to one on February 19. The next day he lost three sets to zero to Karim Michael of Quebec, the eventual silver medallist.
Cheeseman finished in an eight-way tie for ninth place, out of 24 competitors.
In the team event, PEI tied the Territories and lost to BC before competing in a consolation round-robin to determine ninth through 12th place.
With wins over NB and Yukon and a loss to Newfoundland they finished 10th.
