Tempers flared at Three Rivers council last week after Mayor Ed MacAulay suggested asking the province to release the town from the 2018 Memorandum of Settlement that created amalgamation.
The mayor said the document imposes limitations on “progressive decision making” and gives Three Rivers less autonomy than other municipalities.
But councillors pressed him to spell out what the town can’t do now that it could do without the MoS, with no specific answers forthcoming.
“Is the purpose of this to increase taxes? I hope not,” Councillor David McGrath said. The mayor said it wasn’t.
Councillor Cody Jenkins accused the mayor of wanting to close the Georgetown municipal office, which is required by section 6.6 of the MoS to maintain full-time services and its hours of operation from before amalgamation. That has already been violated with the office being open only on Thursdays.
“Let’s be honest, that’s what it’s about. You can shake your head all you want,” Coun Jenkins told the mayor.
Mr MacAulay told the Georgetown councillor he took exception to that suggestion.
“This is an opportunity to avoid having the next council tied to the past. I think it’s a really good idea,” he said.
Coun Jenkins noted he was one of the six current Three Rivers councillors involved in crafting the document. He said he’s already seen a decrease in Georgetown’s services and closing the office would be the last straw.
There was a debate over what the MoS allows in terms of tax increases. It spells out property tax rates, including annual increases in the high-traffic corridor through Brudenell and Montague.
The document also specifies the province would pay tax rates for the formerly unincorporated areas for the first five years (five cents for non-commercial property and 23 cents for commercial), and a gradual shift of those taxes to property owners in years six to 10, with the landowners eventually paying the full rate.
Councillor Hannah Dawson-Murphy asked if ending the MoS would leave the town on the hook to pay those rates instead of the province.
“I can’t in good faith vote for this if it increases the burden on us to pay that,” she said.
Councillor Larry Creed said the issue should be decided by the current council without burdening the next one, which will be reduced to eight members.
An ad hoc committee of all councillors was suggested to examine the document item by item and determine whether some parts would have to be renegotiated with the province.
A spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Communities said the department understands the MoS was designed as a transition agreement to ensure appropriate services.
If council decides to amend or terminate the memorandum, department staff would be available to discuss a path forward so there is “continued and effective local governance,” the spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.