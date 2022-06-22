After being elected in 2018, Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay made clear he would only serve one term, and he’s sticking to that.
The Graphic recently met with the mayor to discuss the challenges of the municipality’s first four years, council’s achievements and criticisms from the community.
“We’ve accomplished learning how to work together,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest challenge when you pull seven communities together that have never really worked together before, and all the communities see themselves as very unique.”
The controversy around amalgamation and trying to win over residents has been difficult, and he feels it could have been better handled in the early stages.
“The reason I’m here is I didn’t like the way it was done. (But) if people could work together and were willing to, I could see the potential,” Mr MacAulay said, noting only a few weeks passed between the declaration of amalgamation and the municipal election, and candidates didn’t really know what they were offering people.
The pandemic, meanwhile, was a curveball no one expected when the town’s first elections were held in 2018. Its impacts on supply chains have made it harder to secure materials for municipal projects at reasonable rates, some council meetings went online during circuit breaker periods and there has been additional stress for staff and council, he said.
Some of the projects Mayor MacAulay is most proud of already had the wheels in motion in their respective communities before amalgamation, he said, such as lights at the Cardigan ball fields and upgrades to the Three Rivers Sportsplex and Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. Fewer projects would have gotten done over the past four years without harnessing the financial might of all the areas that make up Three Rivers, he added.
“Working together certainly has allowed us to get some things done for the area and it’s going to continue to do that.”
Three Rivers’ new official plan is edging closer to adoption. The planning board recently completed a months-long review of the document and a public meeting will be held June 28. Then the plan will have to be reviewed and approved by the full council and the province before going into effect.
The mayor also said the town’s arts and culture strategy will be valuable down the road, providing a pathway to attracting and retaining residents.
Mr MacAulay said he thinks the town has improved its communication with residents and community groups after some growing pains. Councillors have always tried to make the best decisions for Three Rivers, he added.
“There was a lot of learning for everyone ... you’re bound to get overwhelmed at times,” he said. “You want people to feel comfortable expressing themselves and saying what’s on their mind. Sometimes people don’t hear or receive the respect they think they deserve, and sometimes people aren’t respectful.”
The mayor declined to offer advice to the next mayor and council, recalling a conversation he had after the 2018 election with former Montague mayor and fellow mayoral candidate Richard Collins.
“He said, ‘One thing I won’t do: you won’t get a phone call from me telling you what you did right or wrong.’ I never did, and I won’t do it either. I really respected that about Richard.”
