Lawrence and Frances MacAulay

Lawrence MacAulay and his wife Frances attended the cabinet swearing-in ceremony Tuesday at Rideau Hall. Graphic file photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay will continue to serve as Veterans Affairs minister and associate minister of Defence in the 44th Canadian Parliament.

Mr MacAulay was sworn in during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday morning. He remains the only Island MP in the federal cabinet.

He won the Cardigan seat for the 11th time last month with just over 50% of the vote.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.