Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay will continue to serve as Veterans Affairs minister and associate minister of Defence in the 44th Canadian Parliament.
Mr MacAulay was sworn in during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday morning. He remains the only Island MP in the federal cabinet.
He won the Cardigan seat for the 11th time last month with just over 50% of the vote.
