Lawrence MacAulay took an early lead and never gave it up en route to his 11th straight federal election victory in Cardigan on Monday night.
As of press time, the long-time Liberal MP had garnered more than 50% of the votes, a slight improvement from his showing in 2019.
Conservative Wayne Phelan was in second with 31% of the vote, followed by the NDP’s Lynne Thiele at 9%, Green Michael MacLean at just under 5%, Kevin Hardy of the People’s Party with more than 3% and Fred MacLeod of the Christian Heritage Party with less than 1% of the vote.
These totals did not include mail-in ballots which wouldn't be counted until later in the week.
Mr MacAulay said the contract for the new Wood Islands ferry, the addition of Greenwich to PEI National Parks and the food park in Souris were among the highlights of his career to date, but he gets more out of assisting people who need help with issues involving government.
“If you can help somebody who’s trying to get things straightened out, that’s probably the most rewarding thing you can do in politics, those smaller things,” he said. “I’m proud to be elected for the 11th time.”
He said it was hard to know what to expect going into election night, not sure how much stock to put into national polls.
“It’s hard to understand (the trends) when you’re in the heart of a campaign. In November I’ll be 33 years (as an MP) and I couldn’t change people’s opinions in five weeks.”
Mr MacAulay planned to take a few days to recuperate from the campaign, then get back to business and ensure projects that were in the hopper before the election will continue.
He added he couldn’t do it without the support of his wife, Frances.
“Sometimes Frances would say to me, ‘You need to get out of this, you need to retire.’ Half an hour later she’ll say, ‘Look, there’s an anniversary in Murray Harbour and you better get down there.’”
Mr MacAulay appreciates the social aspect of representing his riding in Ottawa.
“I enjoy meeting the public. That’s why I do the job. You’ll find some pretty constructive suggestions or criticism. Dealing with the people is without a doubt the most enjoyable part of my job.”
Mr MacAulay said he didn’t do nearly as much door-to-door during the pandemic election as usual, but did more visiting at businesses and malls. He said he might have come in contact with more people that way.
He was non-committal when asked if he would run for election again, more focused on securing the mandate at hand.
“That was a question I was asked many times. I’m in good health and if the people wish to keep me, I’ll be more than pleased to serve them.”
Regarding the timing of the election, Mr MacAulay said minority governments usually don’t last much longer than two years.
He said there’s no point in looking back on the campaign to nitpick what he could have done differently.
“The only thing you can do is work hard and do your best. To this point in the Cardigan Riding, I’ve been blessed with a district that works with me. Any success I’ve had, it’s because of the people working with me.”
Mr MacAulay said the pandemic is the most pressing issue for the new government, particularly getting more people vaccinated. He pointed to past vaccines which have all but eradicated other diseases such as polio.
Locally, he said the biggest issue is the labour shortage. He said it’s important to ensure there is a path to citizenship for temporary foreign workers who wish to stay.
“This is my 11th federal election campaign. Nine of them, people were looking for jobs. The last one and this one, businesses are looking for workers.”
