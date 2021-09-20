Lawrence MacAulay took the 2021 election in Cardigan, earning the longtime Liberal incumbent his 11th straight win of the federal seat.
When contacted by The Graphic shortly after 11 pm Monday night Mr MacAulay was celebrating with supporters at his Stratford campaign office.
By the end of the night, 94 of 95 polls in Cardigan had reported results, with Mr MacAulay taking 51% of the ballots, or 10,808 votes.
Conservative candidate Wayne Phelan finished runner-up for the second straight election. He captured 31% with 6,579 votes. That left him 4,229 votes behind, a slight improvement on his 2019 showing.
Lynne Thiele of the NDP finished in third place with 1,995 votes, or 9%, a significant improvement from 2019 when she finished fourth in the riding.
Green candidate Michael MacLean earned 1,026 votes for 5%. Green support cratered across the Island in comparison with the last election.
People's Party candidate Kevin Hardy finished fifth with 696 votes, followed by Fred MacLeod of the Christian Heritage Party with 142.
Voter turnout sits at 69.3% with one poll left to report. Vote counting may not be finished in the other 94.
The Liberals swept all four PEI seats and were projected to win 158 across the country as of Tuesday morning.
According to an Elections Canada news release, “Given the number of local special ballots we have received, we expect most of the country’s 338 ridings to report the results of their local special ballot count on Tuesday, September 21, and the vast majority to finish counting by Wednesday, September 22. However, due to high volumes or logistical challenges, the full count may take up to four days in some ridings.”
More to come in the September 22 edition of The Eastern Graphic and online at peicanada.com
