Cardigan’s Caleb MacDonald says spending the year at Quebec’s Stanstead College made him a better hockey player and person.
Stanstead, located just north of the Quebec-Vermont border, has one of the country’s most prestigious prep school hockey programs. MacDonald helped the Spartans win their first-ever national championship, setting up the winning goal.
Now the 17-year-old forward’s sights are set on trying out this fall for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the Montreal-area team that took him in the sixth round of last summer’s Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft.
When his agent and advisor first pitched him on playing the 2021-22 season at prep school, he was skeptical about moving away. But after some research, the idea of everything on campus being at his fingertip, full access to gym workouts or skates at the rink, appealed to him and he made the commitment.
“The easy accessibility really helped me grow as a player,” he said. “I’m happy I put in a good effort to develop as an athlete and as a person, and also have fun.”
The Spartans played in tournaments across North America, facing high-end teams in Minnesota, New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto. They also played in the Canadian Prep School Hockey Alliance, playing schools from Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, and captured the national title by beating New Brunswick’s Rothesay Netherwood in the final.
The winning goal came after MacDonald carried the puck down the left side and sent a cross-crease pass to the captain, who buried a one-timer.
“To win a national championship, it was one of the best-timed plays I’ve ever made,” he said.
The Spartans overcame a 4-1 deficit to Ridley College in the third period of the semifinal to get there, with MacDonald assisting on two goals in the comeback.
In total, he scored 23 goals and 45 points across 60 games as one of Stanstead’s leading scorers.
Stanstead head coach Matthew Thompson said MacDonald developed a lot once he got acclimatized to his new setting and the calibre of hockey. Thompson said his game is built around offence.
“He’s a good skater, good shot, with the ability to find the net from different places. He’s a great kid,” he said. “He’s a leader, everyone likes him, easy player to play with and hard to play against.”
Thompson said MacDonald will likely have to lean on what he learned this season away from the puck to make the Armada team.
“He has the ability, based on other guys we’ve sent to the QMJHL to be an energy-plus player and provide good offence to a team.”
MacDonald said so much access to the rink, and playing more games than he ever has in a season, helped improve his skating, hockey sense and offensive creativity.
Away from hockey, living on his own for the first time helped him become more responsible as a person. He said the academics side was harder than what he’s used to, but with more learning resources, specialized courses and small class sizes.
The school attracts students from all over the world - he had teammates from England, Austria, Finland, Japan and Switzerland - and staff were always setting up fun activities on the weekends.
“You’re never going to be bored at Stanstead,” he said.
Now MacDonald is focused on putting in a lot of training this summer ahead of Blainville’s training camp. The Armada finished 11th in the QMJHL this season and made it to the second round of the playoffs, but traded some top players for draft picks.
“I’m looking at this as my opportunity to get on the team now while they wait for these draft picks (to develop) and maybe have an edge on these younger kids,” he said.
The Summerside Western Capitals hold MacDonald’s Junior A rights, so he plans to play there next season if he doesn’t make the Armada.
MacDonald is the son of Darren and Teri MacDonald.
