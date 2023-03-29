Three Rivers council voted unanimously last week to appoint Dorothy Macdonald as the town’s interim chief administrative officer.
Ms Macdonald is the town’s manager of community services and has previously been the acting CAO when Jill Walsh was on vacation.
She plans to appoint manager of corporate services Danielle Herring as acting deputy CAO to help share the workload, since both employees will continue to handle their current portfolios as well.
Ms Macdonald acknowledged it will be a difficult situation to manage the town’s administration while pulling double duty until a permanent replacement is found.
“We are down an entire staff person and day-to-day is (already) busy and challenging. I think there are probably going to be some things that may not (get done on time),” she said. “We’re going to try to put together the pieces as best we can.”
With the extra duties, council agreed to increase salary accordingly but the town’s overall salaries budget will not rise. Deliberations involving the interim CAO role took place during several closed sessions at recent meetings, including a five-minute session prior to the vote on March 20.
Ms Macdonald said council and staff will have to prioritize which projects get done on time while they are shorthanded. Ensuring the stable operation of municipal government is the top priority, followed by completing projects in the capital budget such as the Brudenell utility expansion which is expected to go to tender this spring. It will be up to council to decide which projects are the most important and which may have to be delayed.
“Realistically, we know there are things that aren’t going to get done until later. But they will, it will just take longer,” she said.
She added the hope is council can find a new permanent CAO within six months. The first meeting of the hiring committee was slated for last Friday.
Ms Macdonald said there is excitement but also trepidation in taking on the new role.
“I’m excited because this is my community and I want to see us continue to move forward,” she said, but also fears there will be disappointment over slower progress.
Finally, she said the staff is proud of how much was achieved over the last four years with Ms Walsh as CAO, despite all the work involved with a new municipality.
“I really do believe in that four years with Jill at the helm, we accomplished a lot. She had a long-term goal and she stuck to it.”
