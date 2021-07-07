Lexie MacDonald sank a short birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the Provincial Junior Girls’ Amateur Golf Championship on Sunday at Fox Meadow.
The Head of Montague native edged out Jacquelyn Taylor of Anderson’s Creek after they had tied for first, 26 strokes ahead of the rest of the field.
“It’s a great feeling to win the amateur for sure. It’s definitely a confidence boost,” said MacDonald, who is going into Grade 10 at Montague Regional High School next year.
She shot an 89 on Sunday after rounds of 87 and 86 previously, but it was enough. She said she tried to stay in the moment and shake off any bad shots.
The first playoff hole solved nothing and Taylor left her ball close to the hole on the second, making MacDonald nervous.
“I knew I had to put mine closer and I did. When she missed her birdie putt I knew I had to make mine and there was pressure for sure, but I tried not to think about it.”
Although it’s a few years away, MacDonald hopes to play golf at the university level.
Her sister Brayah finished fourth in the Junior Girls category.
Meanwhile, Sherry White, a Montague native who now golfs at Belvedere, won her second straight Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.
White finished 10 strokes ahead of her sister Debby Beck of the Brudenell River Golf Course. She shot a 73 in her second round, the only player in the field to break 80.
White said that was one of her best rounds ever, shooting five birdies.
“That was phenomenal for me. I played very steady that day. The first day I was a little off and the last day the weather was just horrid.”
White is now considering playing in the Senior Women’s National Championship in Bromont, Quebec, in late August.
She said it was nice to see a large field, with nearly 20 women competing in the provincials.
White also finished second in the women’s division, an improvement from third last year, finishing 18 strokes behind Belvedere club mate Joanne Ghiz.
“Joanne played amazing. She was so solid all three rounds. Nobody was going to touch her this weekend,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.