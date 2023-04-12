Eight months after a devastating explosion at Machon Point Fishermen’s Co-operative in Murray Harbour, hopes are high for the rebuild and expansion to wrap up by lobster setting day later this month.
The resulting fire leveled the ice house and mechanic’s garage at the facility in late August last year, destroying an estimated 50,000 pounds of bait and some equipment.
Construction on the expanded cold storage area is pretty much done, said co-op president Robbie Hicken, and the ice unit and a new blast freezer unit are on back order. The hope is they will arrive between mid-April and the first of May.
With a significant rebuild necessary anyway, the co-op decided to undertake a major expansion of the cold storage space. They will now be able to store close to two million pounds of bait, as opposed to a previous capacity of around 400,000 or 500,000 pounds.
“It’s definitely a different beast,” Mr Hicken said. “We’re looking forward to it. We were always cramped for room before.”
The blast freezer unit will be a new addition. He hopes it will create a few jobs in the longer term. It will also help the co-op serve the local agricultural sector by freezing its products.
About half of the work, which began just before Christmas, will be covered by insurance and Machon Point is investing some of its own money for the expansion.
Mr Hicken said due to rising costs, even an exact rebuild of what they had before would not have been fully covered by insurance.
The province has committed to providing some funding, and the hope is some support will also come from the federal government.
Increased costs are also the reason they have yet to rebuild the garage or replace forklifts and other gear that were destroyed. But those items are still on the agenda for some point in the future.
“We will replace the garage sometime but we want to get this taken care of first. This is the priority,” he said. “Everything has just skyrocketed in price.”
Garage employees were laid off, but pretty much all other workers are back on the job now, he said.
Mr Hicken said he’s very pleased with how quickly the rebuild has gone ahead.
The provincial fire marshal’s office ruled the fire was accidental with the cause undetermined due to the amount of damage, so it’s hard to take lessons forward to prevent a similar incident in the future. But they did run into some new regulations in the process, he said.
A new firewall had to be installed in the building behind the ice house, even though it had nothing to do with the fire, but it was required by insurance, he said.
