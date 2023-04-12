new building

Machon Point Fishermen’s Co-operative has more than tripled its storage space in the process of rebuilding after last summer’s fire. Submitted photo

Eight months after a devastating explosion at Machon Point Fishermen’s Co-operative in Murray Harbour, hopes are high for the rebuild and expansion to wrap up by lobster setting day later this month.

The resulting fire leveled the ice house and mechanic’s garage at the facility in late August last year, destroying an estimated 50,000 pounds of bait and some equipment.

inside

Machon Point is still waiting for its new ice unit and blast freezer to arrive, but construction is pretty much done at the fishermen’s co-op in Murray Harbour. Submitted photo

