Machon Point ice plant destroyed by fire, no injuries
Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 43 min ago

No one was inside the ice plant at the Machon Point Fishermen's Cooperative when it was destroyed by fire this afternoon. Machon Point is in the village of Murray Harbour.

Forklifts and fishermen's lobster bait were inside the plant when the explosion occurred. Fortunately no one was inside the structure at the time.

The building caught fire after an explosion, with fire departments from Murray Harbour, Murray River and Montague responding as well as Kings District RCMP.

The loss is expected to be in the millions of dollars with forklifts and a large quantity of bait for the 2023 season inside.

Wendy Lewis and her husband, who live down the road, were sitting outside when they heard a loud boom.

"(We) looked to our left and saw all the black smoke," she said.

Maritime Electric temporarily shut down power to the area after the incident, with more than 1,300 customers without power from Beach Point to Belle River at one point.

See more in the August 24 edition of the Eastern Graphic.
