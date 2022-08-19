smoke1.jpg

Firefighters hose down the burnt shell of the ice plant. Heather Moore photo

No one was inside the ice plant at the Machon Point Fishermen's Cooperative when it was destroyed by fire this afternoon. Machon Point is in the village of Murray Harbour.

smoke3.jpg

Forklifts and fishermen's lobster bait were inside the plant when the explosion occurred. Fortunately no one was inside the structure at the time.  Heather Moore photo

The building caught fire after an explosion, with fire departments from Murray Harbour, Murray River and Montague responding as well as Kings District RCMP.

Machon Point fire

The ice house at Machon Point Fishermen's Cooperative was destroyed by fire today. Photo courtesy of Wendy Lewis
smoke2.jpg

Murray River, Murray Harbour and Montague Fire Departments, along with Kings District RCMP were on scene. Heather Moore photo

