It took three tries, but the King government finally has a housing minister who is willing to take real action to address the crisis.
With legislation tabled and passed to freeze rent increases in 2023, Matthew MacKay has shown he is both competent and compassionate toward renters trying to avoid homelessness during an unprecedented period of inflation.
Whether it was due to the ministers themselves or by design from the premier’s office, Dennis King’s first two choices for the housing file refused to do what needed to be done.
This time around, either MacKay convinced the premier to do what was right, or King came to realize this is a political issue that could break through his armour if mishandled.
Another element of the legislation presented by MacKay on the first day of the fall sitting was taking an opportunity to undercut the Opposition Greens, who were preparing their own bill, likely also setting the limit at zero per cent.
Allowing increases of two or three per cent certainly would have been reasonable - no one denies landlords are facing increased costs and smaller profit margins.
However, had the government proposed that, the Greens’ proposal of one per cent for units heated with oil and zero for others could have made the PCs look bad.
Instead, the government is promising to help landlords directly with money from the provincial purse - from all taxpayers - instead of just tenants.
The rent freeze bill passed 24-3, with Liberals Hal Perry and Robert Henderson and former PC housing minister Brad Trivers voting against it.
Maybe they would have preferred a slight allowable increase - but we don’t know why they went against a bill that will help Island tenants survive. It’s a bad look.
