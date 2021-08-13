Cole MacLaren has bounced back and forth between Pennsylvania and Michigan this season, but he’s just happy to be playing minor league baseball again.
The catcher from Morell made his professional debut in 2019 after signing as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers, but spent 2020 playing for the Morell Chevies in the Kings County Baseball League after the minor league season was cancelled by the pandemic.
This year, he’s split his time between the Erie SeaWolves in AA and the West Michigan Whitecaps in high-A. In baseball, AA is two levels away from the majors.
“It can wear a fella down a little bit with all the travel. But I came into this knowing it was part of the job and was probably going to be the reality of my situation this year - teams can call up or down whenever they need somebody,” he said. “I’ve grown to be OK with it.”
The highlight of the season so far for MacLaren was catching a no-hitter on July 15 with the Whitecaps. Four different pitchers took the mound for them, but they combined for no hits against. MacLaren also hit 1-for-1 in that game with two walks.
“I’ve been fortunate to catch some pretty good pitchers and be part of some pretty good baseball games and put together some good at-bats at the plate,” he said.
In 12 games for Erie and five for West Michigan this year, MacLaren has actually hit better at the AA level. He owns a .259 batting average and a .524 on-base percentage with Erie, thanks to 13 walks in 42 plate appearances, which is nearly double his hit total.
He prides himself on his plate discipline, and being a catcher helps.
“That’s always been a strong point of my game, my idea of the strike zone and knowledge of pitches,” he said. “I’ve been pretty fortunate to put myself in good positions in the (batter’s) box, work into some pretty good counts and get on base for the team.”
But MacLaren’s reputation is built on his strong work behind the plate, more than his hitting. His agents at Lakeridge Sports Management describe him as “a very sound catcher with good hands and a quick release” with a strong ability to handle a pitching staff.
He said the difference between playing in AA and high-A is the players are more polished at the higher level. Many of them have experience in the big leagues, while many at the A level are young guys just starting their journey and still learning to play the game.
This year, minor league teams are playing six-game series against each opponent, with a day off every Monday as opposed to the usual series of three or four games each. That was brought in to limit travel during the pandemic and MacLaren said he’s enjoying the change.
“We can settle into a hotel room for six days, get our rest and recover (instead of having) to get our sleep on the bus when we’re going from one city or another.”
He said Erie, Pennsylvania and Grand Rapids, Michigan have both been good places to play. He played two years of college ball at the University of Pittsburgh, about two hours away from Erie.
“When I first signed with Detroit, they said West Michigan will be the best place you’ve ever played in your minor league career. They’ve proven that to be right. It’s a great city, the fans are awesome and the city really revolves around their sports teams.”
The Tigers have a strong group of young catcher prospects, so being an everyday player isn’t in the cards for now. But MacLaren isn’t complaining about his lot in life.
“I’m always going to be competing for that starting spot, but as long as I have a job within this organization, I think I’m going to be a happy camper.”
