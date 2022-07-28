Gary Sosniecki , left, of Missouri nominated Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill for the prestigious Eugene Cervi Award presented by the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors. The presentation took place July 23 at a gala held at the University of Kentucky.
Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill received a prestigious lifetime achievement award July 23 from the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors during its annual conference at the University of Kentucky last weekend.
Mr MacNeill became just the fourth Canadian to receive the Eugene Cervi Award, first presented in 1976, which honours a legendary newsman from Denver who consistently acted in the conviction that ‘good journalism begets good government.’
According to award criteria, it is “presented not for a single brave accomplishment, however deserving, but for a career of outstanding public service through community journalism and for adhering to the highest standards of the craft with deep reverence for the English language that was the hallmark of Gene Cervi’s writing. The award also recognizes consistently aggressive reporting of government at the grassroots level and interpretation of local affairs.”
“It’s humbling to be recognized for a body of work over several decades. There have been plenty of misses, plenty of mistakes, but I guess a few successes along the way. I’m incredibly appreciative of the nomination from Gary Sosniecki of Missouri and all the folks who wrote incredibly generous, and slightly over the top, letters of support,” says the publisher.
ISWNE Executive Director Chad Stebbins said that in his 20 years with the organization, he has not seen a more powerful set of supporting letters.
The first Canadian to win the Cervi was Graphic founder Jim MacNeill in 1994.
In addition to the Cervi, MacNeill also received a Golden Dozen Award for a column written last year on mobile mental health. The Golden Dozen recognizes the 12 best non-daily columns or editorials of the year.
“The news business is tough. But PEI is a special place to live and work. Local journalism matters, with or without recognition, but this is the type of honour that puts a spring in your step. I am very thankful for the recognition.”
