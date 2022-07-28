Paul award

Gary Sosniecki , left, of Missouri nominated Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill for the prestigious Eugene Cervi Award presented by the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors. The presentation took place July 23 at a gala held at the University of Kentucky.

Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill received a prestigious lifetime achievement award July 23 from the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors during its annual conference at the University of Kentucky last weekend.

Mr MacNeill became just the fourth Canadian to receive the Eugene Cervi Award, first presented in 1976, which honours a legendary newsman from Denver who consistently acted in the conviction that ‘good journalism begets good government.’

