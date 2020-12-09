When Gary Schneider learned he was the recipient of a national award, the conservationist was quick to say the entire staff at Macphail Woods Ecological Project deserves the credit.
“I look at our work and I think it is fabulous,” Mr Schneider, founder of the nonprofit organization whose efforts over the past three decades have enhanced forestry in PEI, said.
Being named the 2020 Nature Inspiration Award winner in the adult category was not on his radar.
The annual awards have been presented for the past seven years by the Canadian Museum of Nature. The award recognizes individuals and organizations whose specific projects encourage Canadians to take an interest in natural history, create links with nature and contribute to its preservation.
“I know we are a good project and I know we do good work, but to be the best of something - it’s crazy to think that,” Mr Schneider said.
“PEI is a little place that doesn’t get much attention on the national stage, so this is something.”
The nomination came from the Lindsay family who recently donated 100 acres to the Macphail Woods Project.
The newly acquired property, adjacent to the existing Macphail Woods, extends on both sides of the Orwell River down to the Trans-Canada Highway.
One of the exciting things that comes from this extension is the organization’s ability to expand its trails. This creates more opportunity to educate people on wildlife habitat and how to practise good forest management.
Mr Schneider is most pleased that the award itself brings with it recognition of the organization’s ongoing work.
“It is not just that we are working on restoring forests, but we are actually producing the plants that are used on our properties, on public forest land and also with watershed groups,” he said.
The project comes from humble beginnings. It began as an initiative of Environmental Coalition of Prince Edward Island.
“We were doing a lot of work trying to get forest practices changed and not making any headway on it,” Mr Schneider said.
There was a lot of federal money for forestry initiatives and the coalition didn’t want to stand by and see it all go into plantations.
From the beginning the message has been forestry is important, but biodiversity needs to be part of the overall plan.
In 1991 a 40 x 40 foot nursery was planted on the grounds of the Macphail homestead.
“We wanted a place to demonstrate something so that instead of being in a room arguing with people we could show them,” Mr Schneider said.
These days the nursery has blossomed into four acres of native trees, shrubs and plants.
Programing at Macphail Woods includes summer kid’s camps, workshops and various events such as the Owl Prowl and Birds & Breakfast which have become extremely popular. Staff work with students, both through school tree plantings and college and university courses.
Having their resources available to the wider community has brought rewards of its own, Mr Schneider said.
“People learn and they enjoy. There is such a desire to get out and learn stuff and to get out in nature.”
The award has brought about some other pleasant outcomes.
“When we were nominated and won the award it brought out people from the past,” Mr Schneider said.
“The big thing for me was how many people came out of the woodwork to congratulate us, including a ton of people who worked here.”
Among them are former volunteers and students who have participated in the kid’s camps.
Mr Schneider said it is very satisfying to know they have played such a positive role in so many people’s lives. They look forward to doing the same with future volunteers and students.
