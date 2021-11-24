When tragedy happens on the road due to an impaired driver, many systems come together to help victims and survivors.
First responders on the scene, police, firefighters and paramedics deal with the immediate atrocity of the tragedy.
Now MADD, Mothers against Drunk Drivers, a volunteer organization that helps survivors and family members of those who died at the hands of an impaired driver, have a victim services representative to help.
Natasha Perry president of the Charlottetown & Eastern PE Chapter said they have a trained member who will be available at the scene to let victims and families know about the resources MADD provides.
In the aftermath of a crash people have many questions and the MADD representative is there to help.
One of the most recent projects of the local chapter is the installation of a bench at Souris Beach. The inscription reads “In honour of all those injured or killed in an impaired driving crash.”
“It is so peaceful and so perfect,” Ms Perry said, highlighting how the water is reflected in the polished stone on the bench adding to the tranquility.
‘We couldn’t have asked for a better spot.”
The Town of Souris and Heritage Memorials both partnered with MADD on the project.
Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy said it is the first bench people encounter when they walk onto the boardwalk.
“People know why it is there, and it is a spot where people can sit and contemplate,” she added.
Ms Perry said the unfortunate reality is there are too many families in the area that have been affected by impaired drivers and giving them some peace is a big part of what the organization does.
They also continually advocate for the eradication of impaired driving, said treasurer Karen Clinton, and as the holidays approach MADD members are ramping up for the annual Red Ribbon campaign.
“The idea is you take that red ribbon and you tie it onto something whether it be something in your car or on your person, so it is a visual reminder all the time to drive safe, drive sober,” Ms Clinton said.
The red ribbons are available from MADD members and are also handed out at check stops during November and December.
