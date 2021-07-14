And now Islanders will dipsy doodle their way around a change in rules on wearing face masks.
Dr Morrison and Premier King’s announced on Friday that mandatory masks are no longer a Public Health order.
Standby: common sense is about to be tested.
It’s logical to think if a business deems it necessary to continue wearing masks on their premises they can do so.
It’s also reasoned if you refuse to wear a mask don’t patronize the businesses that insist you do.
To dumb it down a little, if it’s snowing, as adults, do you still need your mom to tell you to put on winter boots?
See where this is going?
Call it prudence, call it common sense, call it what you will, surely the public is capable of gauging what’s best (and safest) in their minds for themselves by now.
Premier King declared a public health emergency in March, 2020 and since then the directives have echoed from sand dune to rocky shore, all the way from the East Point Lighthouse to North Cape: wash your hands, stay home if you are not feeling well, wear a mask in closed indoor public spaces, frequently clean surfaces such as taps, doorknobs and counter tops ... you know the drill.
However, Friday’s announcement that mask status in regards to having one or both doses of the vaccine or none at all is on an “honour system.”
In other words it’s up to the public to take the next step forward.
Oh, this could be a thorny stickler among Islanders.
In the long, drawn out months since this pandemic began we’ve seen (and heard) repeated personal attacks hurled at non-vaccine supporters.
Previously Islanders attacking Islanders on this sunken level is virtually unprecedented but there it is. The stress of the process has raised its ugly head.
The stigma associated with the non-vaccinated and those opposed to mask use may be fear based and fueled by the unknown.
The reaction may be justified or maybe not; no matter the provocation everyone has a right to their opinion. No one however, has the right to condemn others for their beliefs.
According to the province “businesses and organizations may choose to follow their own policies and guidelines that are more strict than the provincial guidance.”
That’s the way it should be. No one knows for certain how this chapter of the pandemic will play out but hands down without respect no one is moving ahead.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
