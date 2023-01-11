B water

It is expected to take another four to five weeks to finish shoreline protection work off Breakwater Street in Souris. Charlotte MacAulay photo

A $1.3 million shoreline protection project is underway in Souris meant to save a vulnerable road and town infrastructure.

The bank along a portion of Breakwater Street in Souris has been eroding for years and a major breach last winter created near disaster conditions said Department of Highways Chief Engineer Stephen Yeo.

B water2

Shoreline protection off Breakwater Street in Souris includes the installation of a 2 metre high rockwall and sloping of the previously vertical cliff. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.