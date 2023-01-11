A $1.3 million shoreline protection project is underway in Souris meant to save a vulnerable road and town infrastructure.
The bank along a portion of Breakwater Street in Souris has been eroding for years and a major breach last winter created near disaster conditions said Department of Highways Chief Engineer Stephen Yeo.
“The permanent repair is going to be armour stone (large rock) placed at the foot of the slope that will bring it up about two metres higher than the high water mark,” he said explaining above that rock there will be sandstone fill built creating a slope.
“Before it was a vertical cliff and now there will be three to one slope where the bottom is protected and it won’t fail.”
The extreme erosion last winter was filled in at the top as a temporary fix.
“The washout really took it out to the edge of the pavement and the guardrail was just hanging,” Mr Yeo added.
Mayor Joanne Dunphy said the town is pleased to see the work being done noting there have been band aid fixes for years along that stretch.
One of the main sewer lines that feeds a large part of the town runs under the street to the treatment plant behind the lighthouse.
“There are also waterlines into residences and buildings along the street,” added CAO Shelley LaVie.
The street itself is one of two main thoroughfares for not only ferry traffic, but also for traffic to the wharf.
“It is a natural walking route for many residents too,” Ms LaVie said noting it was getting to a point where it wasn’t safe to use the sidewalk as it was compromised underneath.
The work, being carried out by Chapman Bros. Construction, is expected to take another four to five weeks and the area will be seeded in the spring.
During construction two-way, one-lane stop-and-go traffic is in effect.
