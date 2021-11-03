From the time the First World War ended, officially on Monday, November 11, 1918, at 11 am on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the Armistice Agreement was signed, it has been a significant day for Canadians.
For a decade it was known as Armistice Day and commemorated on the Monday of the week in which November 11th fell.
In 1931 it then changed to Remembrance Day and November 11th was declared a statutory holiday in most Canadian provinces and territories.
With the passage of time some traditions of the day have certainly changed.
The long parade of veterans at ceremonies has dwindled as we have lost so many Veterans over time.
In the early years following the First and Second World Wars, when the wounds were still very fresh in the bodies and minds of so many Veterans, surely bystanders attending parades must have been greatly impacted by the scene before them.
But the public is still very much in tune to the weightiness of the occasion today.
Attendance at ceremonies across eastern PEI has always been high and no doubt the past two years of pandemic restrictions have taken their toll on many people who stand together in allegiance with members of their communities.
Whether you are able to take in a public ceremony or plan a private visit to a cenotaph or cemetery throughout the day or stay at home and have your own private ceremony, what counts is the importance of remembering the fallen and saluting those who came home.
For those who have fought in long-past conflicts and those among us who still carry the wounds of more recent wars, it is our obligation and privilege as family, friends, neighbours and fellow citizens to pay our respects.
Lest We Forget
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.