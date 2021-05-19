Here’s an issue that has annoyed me since moving to Montague, and the time has come to rant about it.
The Tim Hortons drive-thru on the town’s Main Street is poorly designed. The lineup often backs out onto the street in the morning. It’s worst for the drivers who get half their car into the parking lot while the back of their car is stuck out on the street begging for a fender bender.
And yet the drivers safely ensconced in the lineup leave huge gaps between their bumpers, when that space could clear the chaos at the entrance.
It’s not an intersection. The rule about being able to see a bit of pavement behind their tires doesn’t apply. Vehicles don’t have to social distance. Budge up and leave room for your fellow coffee fiends.
If workers at the COVID testing centre in Charlottetown can guide cars within inches of the next bumper to create more space in a mile-long line, surely we can figure this out.
Don’t even get me started on trying to turn left onto Main Street when you actually get your morning beverage. The traffic isn’t anyone’s fault, but boy it’s an accident waiting to happen.
Ironically it’s the same issue that dooms anyone trying to turn left onto University from Tim’s/Wendys in Charlottetown: with lights on either side, breaks in traffic are few and far between.
Meanwhile, customers who favour Robin’s or McDonald’s, or locally-owned coffee options, are surely laughing at these troubles.
Josh Lewis
