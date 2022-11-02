Our municipal election is just around the corner. Sadly, we do not have a system of ranked ballots here which would go a long way to choosing our preferred candidate and that includes our choice for mayor.

The choice we do have is to leave our ballot(s) blank or write something on them if we don’t want to vote for any of the mayor and/or city council candidates. The ballot(s) will be rejected, but still counted and recorded.

