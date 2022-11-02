Our municipal election is just around the corner. Sadly, we do not have a system of ranked ballots here which would go a long way to choosing our preferred candidate and that includes our choice for mayor.
The choice we do have is to leave our ballot(s) blank or write something on them if we don’t want to vote for any of the mayor and/or city council candidates. The ballot(s) will be rejected, but still counted and recorded.
When it comes to voting for mayor in Charlottetown, I intend to place a checked box with the words “None of the above” at the bottom of my ballot.
Modern elections use ranked ballots, which allow voters to rank each candidate in order of preference on their ballot. Candidates need to reach a certain threshold of support to win. Ranked ballots can be used in a ‘single winner’ race (like a mayoral election) using a 50 per cent threshold.
How are the votes counted?
• On the first round, voters’ #1 choices are counted on each ballot. If any candidate passes the threshold, they are declared the winner.
• If no candidate passes the threshold on the first round, then the candidate with the fewest FIRST-CHOICE votes is eliminated.
• The ballots for the eliminated candidate are redistributed to the remaining candidates based on the NEXT choice marked on each of the eliminated candidate’s ballots. A new count begins.
• This process is repeated until the threshold is passed and a winner can be declared.
This method is used all over the world, including for local elections in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
