Memorial donations are a large part of the grieving process for friends and family of the deceased and community members.
There is a long list of charities on the Ferguson Logan Funeral Home website. Owner Barry Logan said that is just one of the many ways they help people who are making charitable donations in memory of someone who has passed.
Taking donations in person at the funeral home, another service they provide, benefits both the bereaved and those who visit with their condolences.
“When someone is having a visitation most times people have certain charities they are requesting but people in their own mind have particular ones they like to give to regularly,” Mr Logan said.
People can donate in person to whatever charity they choose.
“At the end of the night we give the family a print-out of everybody who made a donation and then we send the money to the charities,” he said.
But times have changed a bit when it comes to memorial donations, he said.
There was a time when most charities had volunteers who would pick up donations from places like funeral homes.
“We have been having to do a lot of running around ourselves because some charities don’t have people to come pick up the money - that is making our job a little harder,” he added.
Though many local charities have a volunteer presence in the community, the same isn’t so for a lot of regional and national organizations.
Mr Logan said when they have a hard time sending cash and cheque donations that means donors must wait for tax receipts.
It is also a bit worrisome that the funds aren’t getting to the organization quickly, he added.
One option to fix the issues could be a pay machine on-site that would allow people to donate and funds would go directly to the charities.
Though he knows they are out there Mr Logan hasn’t had to chance to research it just yet.
Whatever happens, he said, one thing is sure, they will keep the valuable service in one form or another.
“We are doing it to make it easier for people to donate,” he said.
Ray MacCormack, president of the Eastern Kings Health Foundation (EKHF) said having that service provided by funeral homes is indispensable.
“The majority of our donations come from (funeral homes),” he said.
Being a local organization that covers the eastern region from Bridgetown to St Peter’s all the way to Eastern Kings, he said, they are able to receive donations in a timely manner.
They also receive donations from individuals on a regular basis, particularly since a capital campaign began in 2015 which raises their profile to the community.
Though they haven’t been the recipient of many, some individuals have also left a gift in their will to EKHF.
Those types of donations were not on the foundation’s radar until it was brought to their attention by an investment company.
“It really opened our eyes to the fact that a person can have control over what happens to their estate,” he added.
A lot of charities let donors know that is a viable option to donate.
“For us it was an important decision for us to include it,” he said.
The steps for making that type of donation are listed on the foundation’s website, but the board doesn’t profess to be experts on the subject.
“We suggest people speak to a family lawyer or financial advisor and they can explain how to go about it,” Mr MacCormack said.
The Heart and Stroke Foundation is a national charity that also counts on memorial donations as well as legacy gifts said Mary Ann Butt, Senior Vice President (NS, PE and NL).
“We are a grass roots formed and led organization with very deep connections within the community so I think for that reason when someone passed away or someone wants to leave a gift in memory of someone we’ve lost, Heart and Stroke comes to mind,” she said.
Though donations have been down with the combination of the pandemic and now a drop in disposable income nationwide, there has been an increase in online contributions.
“In the past and still to some degree in the smaller provinces we still have a number of individuals who leave donations at funeral homes and we will go pick them up,” she said noting a testament to connections and community support.
Monthly donations are also up as well as the use of a fairly new option, the digital ecard, Ms Butt said noting it is encouraging to see people are still finding ways to support.
When it comes to the legacy gifts, she said they can have a profound impact within the 70 year old organization.
There have been a couple from PEI in recent years.
They are very personal and often people want to make a difference in the area of stroke and heart disease. she said.
“The wonderful thing about that is we then have the benefit of working with the family, recognizing the impact of that and how that has brought certain research to life or how it has made a difference in moving the needle if we are trying to move something forward,” she added noting it is very satisfying to work with families towards such goals.
While online donations have been in place for a few years, Mr Logan said there is no doubt that avenue became extremely popular during the pandemic when funeral homes were closed to the public.
“The majority of people went online and sent their donation directly in (to the charity),” he added.
But in the past year or so people are becoming more and more comfortable visiting families at a wake and with that in-person donations are on the rise again.
