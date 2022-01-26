As trucks from coast to coast convoy along Canadian highways this week on their way to Ottawa my thoughts backtrack to August 1973, a time that evinced the true value of this country.
It was the end of summer and vacationers (myself included) were heading home to their respective provinces following a holiday in Newfoundland.
Hundreds of domestic rigs lined up at the Port aux Basques terminal to take the ferry to North Sydney, Nova Scotia.
But then CN Marine, which operated the ferry at that time, went on a nation-wide strike. All those passengers were left stranded. The situation quickly escalated from bad to worse when 35 tractor trailer trucks loaded with fresh food and merchandise were prevented from disembarking an incoming ship.
Newfoundland is an island just like PEI and its citizens’ dependence on trucks critically equals our day-to-day needs.
The destination of the cargo on those trucks were to go beyond Port aux Basques and consequently shortages were felt province-wide.
Typical to Newfoundland hospitality folks living in that small town of about 4,000 shared their dwindling supplies with the hungry travellers whose departure date was uncertain. (The strike lasted less than 10 days when Parliament implemented back-to-work legislation).
The strike threatened Canadians’ resources from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
In the same way, if truckers aren’t permitted to freely cross the US/Canada border the consequence is shortages of vital supplies in real time.
The trucking industry is already struggling with disruptions to the supply chain and a shortage of drivers. Now a federal vaccine mandate could result in the loss of 12,000 to 16,000 cross-border commercial drivers, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance.
The mandate requires Canadian truckers to show proof of vaccination to avoid taking Covid-19 tests before reaching the border. This is followed by a quarantine period after they return from the US
Truckers who have joined this week’s convoy have the support of thousands of people who have contributed just over $3 million in a gofundme campaign (as of Monday) to help the drivers cover gas and other expenses along their crusade.
Pro-vax or anti-vax, the abundant selection of food across this nation stands to change dramatically if truckers aren’t crossing the border. They plan to stand firm in Ottawa until the mandate is dropped.
For or against, everyone has to eat to survive.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
Log In
