Undoubtedly a collective sigh of relief was heard across PEI last week when gas prices dropped a whopping 10 cents.
Even if prices have peaked, there is no doubt it will take a very long time to trickle down to all the other aspects of the economy.
We are far from being out of the woods just yet and it begs the question where will it all end?
Shortages of everything from supplies to labour and price hikes in everything from groceries to animal feed still plague the marketplace.
Yet our major industries are humming along as usual and maybe that is how we all come out the other end.
History shows us resiliency does work.
Our ancestors, and maybe even some of you who are reading this, made their way through the Great Depression.
In 2008 we all somehow muddled through the other side of a recession and while this latest combination of factors doesn’t have a fancy name as yet hopefully we will look back in a few years and realize once again we have survived in one form or another.
Deserving credit for an optimistic future are the thriving industries here on PEI. Fisheries, agriculture and tourism are at the heart of what drives our economy. As long as the traps and nets are full, the fields bountiful with crops and traffic is flowing the economy will thrive again.
