Male charged for assaulting pregnant woman Aug 17, 2022

A pregnant woman who was allegedly the victim of assault early Friday morning in Montague was hospitalized due to her injuries.

Kings District RCMP Sergeant Shaun Coady said charges have been laid.

"The male involved is a Kings County resident and was arrested the following day after turning himself in," Sgt Coady said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court on September 29.

No further details are available as the investigation is ongoing.
