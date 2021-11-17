A Kings County man accused of sexually assaulting four minors could face up to 14 years in prison on each of the 15 charges laid against him.
The alleged sexual assaults and other sex-related offences took place between November 1, 2011 and October of this year, according to facts read in Georgetown Provincial Court on October 7.
The charges include four counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference of a minor, three counts of invitation to sexual touching of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16.
Each of those charges carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, with a minimum of one year for most.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Leanne Butler said the offences occurred in the Three Rivers area.
“We’re still investigating this file and if other people come forward, it will be duly investigated. It’s a complex matter,” Sgt Butler said.
RCMP are not releasing the man’s identity or place of residence to protect the victims’ identities. He is in his mid-50s.
“It’s very difficult for the victims to relive everything,” she said.
It’s a very detail-oriented investigation and the focus is ensuring all relevant information is found, she added.
RCMP have been working with Child and Family Services to obtain statements from the victims. The Kings District drug unit assisted by drafting search warrants to seize evidence.
The man previously appeared in Georgetown Court on October 7 and October 21. At the second appearance, Legal Aid lawyer Justin Milne requested a five-week adjournment, saying it would be a “complicated” case.
The accused's next court appearance is November 25 in Georgetown.
The Crown is proceeding with indictable charges, which means the accused may elect either provincial court or the Supreme Court of PEI in Charlottetown.
