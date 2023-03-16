A major section of the Beck Trail is ready for use thanks to the efforts of John Rossignol, who has been in the woods a few hours a day, six days a week, to ensure it’s ready for use. Many locals and visitors use the trail all year long for everything from hiking, biking and snowshoeing.
John Rossignol believes the restoration of the Beck Trail has resulted in an even more fun and challenging course, especially for mountain bike riders. He said the placement of downed trees, which pulled large root systems from the ground, has meant extra twists and turns needed to be put into the trail as a workaround. He also used the debris to create a few extra jumps. David MacDonald photo
For the past few months, John Rossignol of Little Sands has devoted several hours a day, six days a week, to restoring a popular walking and hiking trail devastated by Hurricane Fiona.
The Beck Trail, located on the Commercial Road (Route 4) near Murray River, is well-known to many locals and visitors who walk, hike, bike or snowshoe its winding and rugged terrain all year long. The 10 kilometres of trail include the beginner/intermediate red trail, and the intermediate/expert level blue trail.
But then, Hurricane Fiona hit PEI in late-September, causing untold damage to woodlots and forests province-wide, including the Beck Trail property. The historic weather system put a stop to regular activity there.
“Everyone was assuming the trail has been destroyed,” Mr Rossignol said.
His first visit to the property following the storm did in fact shock him.
“You walk 20 feet, it was just a pileup of trees, people couldn’t go on the trail at all, it was just a mess,” he said.
But he wouldn’t let Mother Nature have the last word.
Mr Rossignol, known to wine connoisseurs for the many varieties produced at his Little Sands vineyard, is also a frequent user of the trail, and cared about its future.
“I started into it, thinking it would be a daunting task,” he said. “I did consider asking others (to help), but I just wanted to see how this goes on my own. After I picked away at it for two, three, four weeks, I thought, I can’t give up now.”
The Beck Trail is situated on a large parcel of former farmland dating back to the 1880s. It’s currently owned by Paul Jenkins, great-nephew of Elwood Beck, who lived on the property after the Second World War.
The homestead burned to the ground in the 1960s but there are many rustic reminders of Mr Beck’s time there. Dotting the landscape are a woodshed and the foundation of the old home along with the shells of several broken-down vehicles. Some household objects such as an old wash bucket and pieces of a vintage Singer sewing machine pop up here and there, some hung precariously on trees, along the trail.
Mr Rossignol said, as a frequent user of the trail, he had to do something.
“I felt grateful it was here. If I could repair it, it was my way of giving back to the community.”
It’s been a one-man job most days, but he has the frequent assistance of Quinn White, a UPEI student and employee of the winery.
“He has a mountain bike, too, and we’d often cycle around the trail - we did a week or so before Fiona,” Mr Rossignol said.
It was no small challenge to locate the trail markers amongst the tangled debris.
“Typically, we would just start cutting our way in and then we’d find a marker,” he said. “When we saw trees where the stubs were cut off, we knew we were on the trail.”
Mr Rossignol said he and Mr White restored about one kilometre of trail per month, and have already reached the goal of finishing the red section. And, while walking along that portion now with relative ease underfoot it’s clear to see the sheer number of trees that fell or were ripped up by the roots in the storm.
Mr Rossignol recently took a few test runs of the trail, once on snowshoes and then on a fat bike.
“We reached a real milestone - now, I know I can use (the trail) for exercise and pleasure,” he said.
Mr Rossignol says the restoration has actually made the trail more challenging and fun, especially for mountain bikers. The downed trees and the large root systems have forced the creation of extra twists and turns, and even a few small jumps.
Work on the blue section has only just begun. But Mr Rossignol says he’s running out of time as wine-making season fast approaches and more attention needs to be paid to that. He hopes a few more volunteers will be inspired to lend a hand and some machinery to the effort.
He points out that, as a privately-owned property, the Beck Trail doesn’t have access to government funding, so it’s up to volunteers like himself to take care of it.
News of the restoration work will no doubt please many followers of the trail, including hikers and bikers from far and wide.
Cycling PEI president Cynthia King says Mr Rossignol’s efforts mean riders have another eastern PEI option on their list. She noted many trails across the Island needed not only clean-up, but serious trail building, following the wrath of Hurricane Fiona. That includes trails Cycling PEI is directly involved with, such as those near the Cardigan ballfields.
“There’s still work to do … but when the snow melts, there will be trails to ride,” Ms King said.
In the case of the Beck Trail, Ms King praises the efforts of Mr Rossignol in ensuring the trail remains a viable asset to the community.
“John is the unofficial mayor of that trail; he loves that trail,” she said.
