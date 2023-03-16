john r

A major section of the Beck Trail is ready for use thanks to the efforts of John Rossignol, who has been in the woods a few hours a day, six days a week, to ensure it’s ready for use. Many locals and visitors use the trail all year long for everything from hiking, biking and snowshoeing.

For the past few months, John Rossignol of Little Sands has devoted several hours a day, six days a week, to restoring a popular walking and hiking trail devastated by Hurricane Fiona.

The Beck Trail, located on the Commercial Road (Route 4) near Murray River, is well-known to many locals and visitors who walk, hike, bike or snowshoe its winding and rugged terrain all year long. The 10 kilometres of trail include the beginner/intermediate red trail, and the intermediate/expert level blue trail.

John Rossignol believes the restoration of the Beck Trail has resulted in an even more fun and challenging course, especially for mountain bike riders. He said the placement of downed trees, which pulled large root systems from the ground, has meant extra twists and turns needed to be put into the trail as a workaround. He also used the debris to create a few extra jumps. David MacDonald photo
