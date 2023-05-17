A great injustice has been delivered to Jordan Miller, inaugural coach of the all-girls Major U18 Eastern Stars.
She was recently informed her services would not be required for the 2023/24 hockey season.
Miller worked hard and sacrificed a great deal of time away from family and friends to guide this team to a provincial championship last winter.
She spent most weekends on the road with the girls as the team travelled to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to compete in the Maritime Major U18 Female Hockey League. She was also involved in pre-season dryland training, development camps for younger players and organizing social activities for the girls while they were out of province.
Miller has proven herself to be a dedicated coach and exemplary role model for young athletes.
Her only fault (you could hardly call it a flaw) is that she is a female struggling for equality in a male dominated sport. Surprisingly little has changed in the politics of the game over the decades before this. Shame on those responsible.
A real crime in this situation is Miller is forced to defend herself when she has done nothing wrong. Rather she has gone over and above to help these girls develop personally, competitively and socially. She has a history as an elite player herself, her character reference is impeccable - her resume in the sport is accomplished.
In pre-season 2022 Mike Lutley, the team’s manager, was quoted as saying: “She really is a dedicated member of our hockey community.”
He went on to say Miller works a great deal of the summer at Andrews Hockey. “You combine this with her timely commitment to coaching the inaugural season of the Eastern Stars U18 Major Female Team and it’s obvious her commitment to our hockey community, while constantly helping to develop players, is superior and should not go unrecognized.”
So, what actually happened between then and now?
Miller has a right to know who made the decision to axe her and why? The team, the parents of those girls, supports and fans also have a right to know.
So far that information is not forthcoming.
Would a male coach tolerate this injustice? I think not. Man up guys. There’s no room in this sport for partisanship - never was, never should be. Male dominance just doesn’t cut it anymore. If nothing else it is a show of weakness.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
