Hockey circles across the country are focused on PEI - not for outstanding plays on the ice or record-breaking stats, but for all the wrong reasons - hate.
Some players on an Island team are accused of racial slurs against a mainland U18 AA player at a recent Island tournament.
There now, all of PEI is painted with the same abominable brush.
“This isn’t PEI,” said Hockey PEI president Al MacIsaac.
Well Mr MacIsaac, in truth it is.
An investigation into this incident is underway and a third party, from out of province, has been elected to configure some sort of redemption for the PEI population.
It’s difficult to find words strong enough to describe the behaviour of the accused players, if the accusations are founded.
But the fact is racism and prejudice exist in epidemic proportions in this province. This most recent incident is but the tip of the iceberg.
Deny it if you wish, it’s pronounced, not specific to arenas and sporting venues but in society as a whole.
There’s no point in looking for excuses - an apology falls far too short.
Not only youth, but adults are submerged in a period of transition in regards to what can and should be a delightful mix of cultures.
Our once predominantly ‘Canadian’ society in this province is no more. An increasing number of immigrants make up our population now. That’s not a negative thing but it demands adjustment, coupled with education.
Of late today’s youth (and adults) are stymied over politically correctness. Changes are coming fast and furious. It’s to the point where words are guarded in case their intent is misinterpreted.
With those changes comes the demand for education, acceptance and understanding.
Those responses don’t come easy but they are crucial to retain harmony in our beloved province.
The onus is on coaches, Hockey PEI, parents, team members and management across all three Island counties to accept the wrong in this recent incident.
To look to a neutral party for a solution shows a lack of accountability, responsibility and leadership. If a wrong was done, own up to it and work towards a better tomorrow.
The Halifax organization that lodged the complaint has vowed to boycott all PEI tournaments until the situation is resolved.
This is an opportunity for Hockey PEI to profess confidence that issues of any prejudices will be dealt with. It’s not an excuse to hide behind a third party in the hopes this will eventually go away - it won’t, it will only fester and spread.
Tell the country precisely what steps will be taken to restore our character so our hockey organizations will shine as examples of acceptance and goodwill rather than the contrary.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
