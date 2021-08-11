American golfer Bryson DeChambeau fancies himself a scientist, constantly tweaking his swing and equipment to produce drives of epic distance. But his physics degree can’t hide his ignorance when it comes to COVID. The muscle bound athlete has declared he won’t receive a vaccine because he is young and healthy. He prefers it go to someone who ‘needs it.’
DeChambeau’s facts are flawed. There is no shortage of vaccine in North America. If you are eligible, there is a shot for you. More importantly, how can someone so fixated on the importance of data be so blissfully unaware when it comes to COVID?
In the last 17 months, an untold number of otherwise healthy adults succumbed to COVID and now call the local graveyard their forever home. What makes DeChambeau think he’s special? Data for the Delta variant paints a grim picture for those unvaccinated. It would be easy to ignore Bryson if it were just him impacted. But because he chooses not to receive a vaccine, and has an international profile, he is a risk to all he comes in contact with, both in person and through his considerable social media might.
DeChambeau is not unique, he just has higher profile than most. But his attitude symbolizes a growing issue federal and provincial governments and corporations are just now starting to deal with.
Back in the early days of COVID, we bought into the ‘we’re all in this together’ mantra. Well, those halcyon days of community are rapidly dwindling as a growing divide emerges between the fully vaccinated and the rest of society.
To date we’ve utilized the carrot approach, trying to convince all citizens that vaccination is in both their, and our, collective benefit. It’s worked reasonably well in PEI. We expect to hit 80 per cent fully vaccinated (minus all children under 12) by the end of August.
But the drumbeat to mandate full vaccination is growing. Large corporations are jumping on board. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may require full vaccination for all federal public servants. Quebec Premier Francois Legault is moving ahead with a vaccine passport, which aims to reward the fully vaccinated with access to restaurants, concerts and other events while punishing partially or non-vaccinated.
On first blush there is a seeming natural logic to mandating vaccination. The problem is it’s unlikely to deliver the benefit politicians believe it will.
Mandating anything is divisive. We’ve seen it with masks. We’ve seen it with vaccines. We’ve seen it with online learning. There is also a naive belief that full vaccination equals full protection. Wrong. Vaccine, while a primary tool, is not the panacea many assume. Some fully vaccinated will still get sick. Some will get long-term disability. Some will die. Emerging data shows vaccinated and unvaccinated transmit Delta variant equally, a particularly troubling reality for unvaccinated children.
Any mandate throws the most vulnerable - the poor, homeless, immunocompromised, children and those who can not receive vaccine for medical reasons - under the bus. How unCanadian is that? It is repugnant to everything this country supposedly stands for.
If we want the broadest, most effective response that delivers maximum safety for all, a mandate is not the solution.
Rather than a hammer and ostracization, incentivize those most reluctant. Reinstate mandatory masks, foundational to minimizing Delta spread and inexplicably eliminated on PEI and elsewhere. And maintain a high level of testing, an important tool that jurisdictions, including PEI, are relying less upon.
This is the calm before the storm. Delta is growing in dominance every day while we collectively turn our backs to the impending storm. It’s only a matter of time before Delta hammers Atlantic Canada. We need to be ready. We can start by reducing pro-vaccination rhetoric that too often frames the issue in a single dimension: Get the shot, and we’ll be OK. Don’t get the shot and you are Public Enemy Number One. Pro-vaxxers often display an air of intellectual superiority that is as aggravating as the ignorance of COVID science shown by anti-vaxxers. Both serve little purpose.
Delta doesn’t care about intellect. If politicians take the easy road by mandating vaccination, while failing to recognize the full impact such a policy will have, we will all suffer this fall.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
Twice in your editorial you mention children and clearly imply that they are at risk from COVID despite the overwhelmingly obvious facts/data that the virus poses almost no threat to children. I find it fascinating how the media in Canada and Canadians in general have been so fearful for 'the children' when the deaths from the virus have primarily been among seniors. The odd child who does get dramatically sick is pushed to to the top of the front page. What a collective folly and what a convenient way to misdirect attention away from the callous way Canada treats the elderly for the most part. Pathetic pensions, unsafe and penitentiary-like commercially-run senior's homes. But oh no... save the children!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.