Jean Carter misses singing for residents at the Colville Manor in Souris because she knows how much it means to them.
The 69-year-old Souris resident used to visit weekly to perform old favourites, along with Carol Sharkey on piano, but that stopped when the pandemic began.
According to Ms Carter, the songs would depend on what time of year it was. During the summer, they would sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game or Good Old Summer Time, and in November and December they sang Christmas carols.
Ms Carter is now able to visit her niece at the manor, and residents regularly stop her in the hallways to ask when she’ll sing for them again.
Her mother, Mary Rice, was at the old manor for nine months and that inspired Ms Carter to volunteer her time.
“It was important to me to do something that made a difference in those people’s lives, to stimulate them some way. When they’re singing the music, they’re happy. If they’re feeling anxious or whatever emotions they’re feeling, that leaves.”
Nursing homes have discovered how powerful music can be for residents with dementia, and Ms Carter said that’s rewarding for her as well.
“It was all older songs that they related to. It’s just amazing what music does for them, that they could sing the words of those old songs.”
She is a member of the choir at St Mary’s Church in Souris and Ms Sharkey, a retired music teacher, approached her to perform at the manor.
Her father, Angus, was a fiddler, something she practises along with ukelele, and her mother also sang in a church choir.
Volunteers play a significant role at nursing homes and Ms Carter said staff have stepped up their efforts in their absence, bringing the outside world to them with activities such as setting up a Tim Hortons stand with coffee and donuts, or a dairy bar.
She said it’s especially important to interact with residents and provide entertainment for them, especially those who don’t have any family members able to visit.
“It’s volunteers who make things work and it’s rewarding. You feel good that you’re able to make someone else’s day better.”
Music isn’t the only thing Ms Carter has been missing during the pandemic. During tighter restrictions, she could only talk to her niece through the window. She looks forward to taking her for a drive through the countryside when public health measures allow it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.