A community effort from firefighters, residents and some canine brotherly love saved a beloved family dog from frigid waters of Murray River on Thursday.
Many hands made the rescue work, bringing 5-year-old Bear back to owner Chris MacLeod after he and his younger brother Dasher escaped from their yard.
Around mid-afternoon, Mr MacLeod noticed the fence door was open and the dogs, including a third one named Dozer that still hasn’t been found, were gone.
Meanwhile, Bethany Nicholson and her daughter Bridget McCarthy were leaving Miller’s Esso when Bridget noticed something bobbing around in the water. Her mom thought it was a seal, but then Bridget saw a dog’s head pop out of the water.
Ms Nicholson called Murray River Fire Department Chief Troy Ferguson, who was in Montague at the time but put a call out to the rest of the department.
“It was scary because we didn’t know how long the dogs were in the water before that,” Bridget said.
Then local residents Bazil and Lewis Miller showed up. Dasher, who was frantically trying to save his older brother, ran up to Bazil then back to Bear.
Out on the ice, Mr MacLeod helped the Millers extend a ladder, which Lewis would use to get to the dog. He was on his way when firefighters arrived and took control of the situation.
Meanwhile, Dasher was doing his best to pull off the rescue single-handed. Mr MacLeod said the canine would jump in the water, go underneath Bear and try to push him up, then jump out and try to drag him.
“That’s something you just don’t see in dogs,” he said. “Needless to say, he got spoiled (that) night.”
Both dogs are of mixed breed with some German shepherd and Rottweiler ancestry.
Mr Ferguson said about 15 of his firefighters attended the scene. He estimated Bear had fallen through the ice about 100 feet from the wharf.
Mike Gormley, Will Miller, Bob Hume and Steven White put on their rescue suits, with two of them grabbing the dog and steering him toward a floating dock, and the other two pulled him out of the water.
“Everything turned out as well as it could,” Mr Ferguson said. “It was snowing and miserable. Lord knows, it could have been a bird or something (that got the dogs’ attention).”
Mr MacLeod said he’s very grateful for the fire department’s actions.
“Everybody was great to do that. They were so quick to get there too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.