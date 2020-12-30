A group of Heatherdale Buddhist Monks who organized food box donations were overwhelmed with support from the public in December and in fact ended up turning down local offers.
“With everything changing, we weren’t sure how we would do the boxes,” Venerable Dan said.
Usually the group delivers the food boxes filled with homemade buns, local organic vegetables and some non-perishable items themselves. However, this year they developed isolation protocols for their organization which prevent them from doing it themselves.
“So we thought maybe some people would be able to deliver them for us but we weren’t sure if they would because it’s a long drive for some of the boxes to get all the way to Summerside.”
After making a call for volunteers Islanders turned up.
“We had to cut off the number of volunteers at about 45,” Venerable Dan said, adding they delivered 278 boxes.
Brenda White of Kensington and her family were among the volunteers.
Every year Ms White’s family offers a donation to a good cause, this year they chose the Monks’ food box initiative.
“The monks, if more people gave even 10 per cent of the heart and soul they do the world would be a better place. They are always giving to the community. There are no other word to describe them but wholesome,” Ms White said.
Her family would volunteer by driving all the way east to Montague to pick up boxes headed to the west end of the Island.
They loaded up two cars full of boxes and made sure each made it to its western destination.
In the past, boxes have been delivered as far west as Alberton and Tignish.
Ms White said it’s all part of teaching her 6-year-old granddaughter, Annabelle Beals, about the importance of giving and being considerate of others.
“It’s not just excitement about having a couple weeks off school, she can’t wait until the weekend when we deliver the boxes,” she said before they set out.
In November the Monks responded to the largest number of requests for the food boxes they had seen over the course of the past two years when they started the initiative. They delivered 336 that month.
This meant the group needed to fundraise to ensure they could deliver all requested Christmas food boxes this month.
They sold rolls, hand-decorated pen holders, Christmas post cards and tomatoes donated by Schurman Family Farm and Atlantic Grown Organics.
“They donated about 30 trays of tomatoes,” Venerable Dan said.
Each tray contained about 10-12 pounds.
The monks couldn’t sell all of the tomatoes so they donated the leftovers to St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Montague to be used in their weekly, free community meal.
The Monks also created an online donation site.
“We had Islanders who live in Toronto who decided to donate hundreds of dollars,” Venerable Dan said.
“It’s so PEI,” Venerable Dan said referring to all the generous demonstrations of support and care.
