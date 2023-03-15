Several events are being planned across the province to mark Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month.
The Island version of the national event is being staged by Agriculture in the Classroom PEI. All month long in March, more than 40 volunteers will visit 70 classrooms across the province to read Alex’s First Seed, a story highlighting the important role worms play in Canada’s food system. Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton launched the month with a reading at Belfast Consolidated School.
“Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month is an opportunity for all within the Ag Industry to provide classrooms with a hands-on approach to learning about food production, ag technology, and many aspects of the ag industry,” said Bernadette Forrester, chair of PEI’s Agriculture Awareness Committee.
“While building awareness among the younger generation there is an opportunity to increase the understanding of the importance and value of agriculture in their day-to-day lives. Between classroom visits by farmers and industry folks, opportunities for field trips, there are many opportunities to increase knowledge and have a greater connection to the diversity of the industry.”
Agriculture in the Classroom PEI will also host Agriculture Adventure Days in Charlottetown on March 20 and 21 and in Summerside on March 14. This fun, interactive, and educational event welcomes Grade 3 students from tip to tip to experience agriculture firsthand by learning directly from farmers and members of the agriculture community.
This marks the 12th year of Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM). The Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC) National Collective is passionate about offering hands-on activities and programs for students so they can realize, understand, and engage with their own connections to agriculture.
“For more than a decade, Canadian Agricultural Literacy Month has given us an opportunity to celebrate our connections - as Canadians - to agriculture,” said Rebecca Sooksom, chair, AITC-Canada. “Linking students with food producers helps keep that connection strong so the next generation of Canadians knows not only where their food comes from, but also the importance of the sector to our communities from coast to coast.”
Each AITC member organization offers its own learning opportunities to students in their respective province, including reading challenges, contests, videos, classroom presentations, and ag resource kits. Some of these include seed, launching new resources, and in-class visits from agriculture industry professionals.
“Canada’s Agriculture Literacy Month is an excellent opportunity to show young people where our food comes from, as well as the essential and fascinating work of those who produce it. Thanks to partners like Agriculture in the Classroom Canada, we can provide teachers with tools, programs, and teaching materials to help entice the next generation to choose one of many career options available within the agriculture and agri-food sector,” Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, said.
