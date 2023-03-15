ag month

Several events are being planned across the province to mark Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month.

The Island version of the national event is being staged by Agriculture in the Classroom PEI. All month long in March, more than 40 volunteers will visit 70 classrooms across the province to read Alex’s First Seed, a story highlighting the important role worms play in Canada’s food system. Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton launched the month with a reading at Belfast Consolidated School.

