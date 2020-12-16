The first thing that comes to mind when you see kids breaking crayons might be destruction, but the story of kids in Kenya doing that very thing is one of inspiration.
For longtime storyteller Patsy Dingwell it is a story she felt needed to be written.
Broken Crayons is Ms Dingwell’s first published work.
In the book the Marie author relays the true experience of a PEI student teacher who went to Kenya for an international practicum with Farmers Helping Farmers (FHF) in the early 2000s.
The teacher, Ms Gillis, was very excited to give her Grade 3 Kenyan students school supplies, including each their very own pack of eight crayons brought from PEI.
The students were excited as well, but soon after they received the gifts the students began to break the crayons into three pieces.
Ms Gillis was very confused until she learned the reason for their actions.
Ms Dingwell said she doesn’t want to give away the ending of the story, but suffice it to say the crayons were broken for unselfish reasons.
She is very happy with the book and how the illustrations, by New Brunswick artist Marla Lesage, add so much to the story.
Ms Dingwell, a retired education assistant, holds children in both PEI and Kenya close to her heart.
She has been an active member of FHF since 1994 and is one of the founders of Twinning Schools, an initiative of the organization that has connected Island schools with Kenyan schools.
The first three schools were twinned back in 2003. At that time the project was just going to be a letter exchange between students to help them learn about each others’ cultures.
Now 17 schools participate and not only do they exchange letters, but Island classes have helped fund raise for vital supplies and equipment for their friends in Kenya.
“What does my heart the most good is what it (twinning schools) does for the Island children,” Ms Dingwell said.
She sums up the reaction with what one young student told her when the program first began.
“Ms D, they have so little and are always happy and we have so much and always want more.”
Ms Dingwell’s plan to do a reading tour in Island schools was done virtually and she is happy every primary school in the province has copies of the book in their library, thanks to a generous donor.
Pre-pandemic the plan was for FHF volunteers to deliver books to the twinned schools in Kenya when they made their annual visit this coming winter.
That visit has been postponed, but the books will still be shipped to the schools.
Sales of the book, which was launched in October, have been going extremely well, Ms Dingwell said.
Originally the book was to be launched in May, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Ms Dingwell said the one good thing that came out of COVID and the October launch was it put the book on the radar of Christmas shoppers.
The book is being sold at Bookmark and Indigo in Charlottetown and online through Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.