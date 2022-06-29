A project to install new piles and dock space at the Montague Marina is nearly $250,000 over budget due to rising costs and a shortage of docks.
Because of restrictions tied to federal infrastructure funding of the project, Three Rivers has removed the amphitheatre and boardwalk components and will fund them separately with gas tax money.
The marina project now clocks in at $1,292,423, up significantly from the original budget of $1,048,225. This includes new piles, docks and electrical work.
The federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will fund $735,243 of that, but it prohibits funding the rest with gas tax or other funding sources.
Three Rivers will spend $250,460 from the Montague reserve fund, along with $111,390 from the provincial Municipal Capital Expenditures Grant and $55,695 in HST rebate money.
The Montague Waterfront Development Corporation will contribute $64,584 to the project and plans to take out a loan for the remaining funds, currently estimated at $75,000.
Dorothy Macdonald, manager of community services for Three Rivers, said it’s not ideal for MWDC to have to borrow money on top of the financial loss from the marina not opening until August after the work is completed.
However, she sees major benefits for the marina and the town in the long term.
“I’m hoping the economic spinoff will be good for everyone by being able to accommodate more boaters. We’re actually increasing the tourism potential, so it’s a win-win for everyone around us.”
The new piles were needed because the existing piles were loose enough to create concern about heavy weather moving docks and boats around.
The town originally planned to dredge the marina but at a cost of at least $700,000 just for that piece of the project, instead opted for piles - which now cost $628,176, up from an original estimate of $472,387.40.
Initial budget estimates came from general discussions and information almost two years ago, before the costs of materials began to skyrocket and availability became limited.
The docks were originally estimated at $66,000 based on floats to connect the new docks. At the time, Ms Macdonald said, the marina had more employees who could build the docks internally but now they don’t have the staff and the cost of building them is factored into the new cost of $210,839. Part of that is also due to pipe and plastic shortages.
Town approves three tenders
Three new tenders for the project were approved at a June 13 council meeting: $107,640 including HST to Halifax-based Cold Water Docks for 104 dock floats and 52 docking connectors with backing plates, along with awards for electrical work and the boardwalk. The plates connect the docks to each other. A previous tender to Brothers Machining and Welding for about $27,000 was to connect the docks to the new piles.
Delays could drive costs up
During the meeting Councillor Alan Munro questioned how the dock costs ballooned by more than three times.
“I understand prices are going up, but we have to take a close look at this.”
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston, council’s representative on the MWDC board, said the marina has searched everywhere to find the docks and they are almost non-existent.
“(MWDC’s) Chris Judson has been on the phone for months. You can only get one type of unit. This is a town project, (the marina) doesn’t have the funds for this.”
The electrical component of the project went from an initial estimate of $103,000 to a tender of $235,405 including HST awarded to AMAC Electric of Pooles Corner (the only bid) at the June meeting.
Ms Macdonald told council electrical costs almost doubled in the span of a month. The upgrades are required to service the new dock space and meet new code.
She said all stakeholders, including designer Harbourside Engineering of Stratford, have worked to create the best scenario possible.
Ms Macdonald and CAO Jill Walsh stressed to council that delays would compromise the marina’s ability to operate this year and risk not complying with the terms of federal infrastructure funding.
The process of driving new piles passed the halfway mark in mid-June, and last week the docks were being built and connected. If it all comes together as expected, the marina will operate in August, September and October.
Boardwalk and amphitheatre funded separately
Meanwhile, Coun Munro was the only dissenting voice on a 10-1 vote to fund the boardwalk and amphitheatre separately through gas tax money.
“I know the docks have to go forward, but we have to give something up elsewhere,” he said.
But the deputy mayor said the boardwalk is deteriorating to the point it could create a liability issue.
Councillor Larry Creed said the town has to grit its teeth and get it done.
“The longer we talk about this, the more expensive it’ll get,” he said.
Council unanimously tendered the boardwalk construction to Anchored Construction of Brudenell (the only bid) for $182,850 including HST. That is also up from an initial estimate of $150,000.
The use of gas tax funds for the boardwalk and amphitheatre have not yet been approved, but provincial infrastructure staff did a preliminary review, concluding they are eligible. Capital Investment Plans for the two items will not be fully reviewed by the province until fall.
Town staff are also seeking other provincial funding in case gas tax does not fully cover the projects. Construction is planned to begin in late fall, finishing by November.
Had these two items not been separated, the marina project would have cost more than $1.5 million.
