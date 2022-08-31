Ontario Premier Doug Ford smiled, backslapped, shook hands and in a short meeting convinced his Maritime counterparts to parrot his health care talking points.
The meeting with Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston, New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs and PEI’s Dennis King was billed as a summit. In reality it was the alpha male of Tory premiers herding cats to push change he deems necessary - like using private health care providers to stabilize the system.
The Maritime premiers smiled and backslapped back like well-trained puppies just happy to be in Ford’s photo-op. King did not go so far as to say privatizing more of the health care system is a solution, probably because our province does not have the same private infrastructure as other jurisdictions. He did however, echo that fundamental change is needed.
And there’s truth in that. What we have not heard from the government or Health PEI is what change will look like.
For many Islanders change means having no doctor for the first time in their lives. It means sitting in an emergency room for 12 hours or longer. It means waiting for an ambulance for an hour or more. It means routine closure of frontline services because of chronic staffing shortages. It means suffering in silence.
Ernie Hudson, PEI’s feeble Minister of Health, offered up a painful interview void of empathy, compassion and vision to CBC Compass that was six plus minutes of obfuscation. The minister refused to answer a direct question. He verbally danced with two left feet. He dodged. He talked in circles. He embarrassed himself and the government.
One of the primary challenges of selling change to Islanders is that for 50-plus years politicians of every stripe have promised to make the system better, including maintaining access to local health care and physicians.
It is an impossible promise to keep under current realities.
Minister Hudson barely acknowledged the massive chasm between public expectations and health care reality. For months he’s repeated the same basic talking points - which amount to verbal gibberish. Government is seemingly incapable of engaging Islanders in an honest conversation about current reality, potential solutions and timelines for achieving them.
‘Solutions’ that government is promoting - health care hubs - won’t solve anything until recruitment and retention of doctors, nurses of all levels and other professionals improves. The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital, staffed by an advanced paramedic and registered nurse, was supposed to maintain a minimum level of overnight emergency service to offset a lack of doctors to provide 24/7 service.
The CEC opened in 2013. The doctor shortage was known then, and it’s only gotten worse since. Has government done anything to push the College of Physicians and Surgeons to become a positive partner in building a sustainable health care system? Nope. The college continues to be an obstacle to the point that government should seriously consider stripping the body of its absolute oversight of physician registration.
Doug Ford came to the Maritimes to meet his three Tory amigos because he needs support for his big idea (common among Tories) of greater privatization of the system. It’s a great solution if you’ve got the cash or insurance. And if you don’t, tough noogies, go wait in an emergency room for 12 hours.
The fallacy of Ford’s idea is that sending patients to a private surgery won’t solve health care’s foundational problems, which include a federal government that chronically underfunds its fair share of health care costs, while demanding governments spend new money on specific areas, as if every province is the same.
Ottawa must give provinces more leeway to identify and fix individual provincial priorities. In return it should demand that provinces knock down silos that suck money from the system while doing little to improve it. Why is there not a single regional - or heaven forbid - national electronic health record?
We have wasted tens of millions creating a made-in-PEI solution that doesn’t play well with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick systems where we send hundreds of patients every year, at a cost of tens of millions, for treatment.
It’s mind-bogglingly stupid that bureaucracies and politicians continue to throw good money after bad for no other reason than self-gratification and silo building.
Health care needs to change. And change must start with our political leaders who are failing to lead while so many suffer because of it.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(2) comments
In my browser (on a laptop), I only see two paragraphs. Seems like something is wrong with this article?
Technical issues with the website this morning - all stories/columns are only showing two paragraphs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.