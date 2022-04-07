Judy Burke had been practising law for close to three decades when she decided to try something completely different.
After officiating a couple of weddings while she lived in Calgary, she and her husband Clarence (a Rollo Bay native) moved to Souris and she has been a registered marriage commissioner for the past year.
“It was a chance to bring some joy into people’s lives,” she said. “I’ve spent my whole career in a courtroom and it’s nice to do something that’s joyful. Everybody’s happy, everybody wants to be there. It’s a nice change.”
The personal touch is important to Ms Burke, spending time with each couple to get to know them and their background. That’s why she only does it as a part-time gig. She doesn’t advertise, letting clients come to her.
“It’s not a way to make a living. It’s just a way to participate in something that’s all about joy,” Ms Burke said.
Most of the weddings she’s officiated are outdoors, in someone’s backyard or their home. In the age of Covid, with constantly shifting capacity limits, the trend has been smaller weddings and she hopes that is here to stay.
For Susan Campbell of Dundas, becoming a marriage commissioner seven years ago also represented a change of pace after retiring from a federal government job. She was considering it, and then her niece was planning a wedding and that sealed the deal.
Ms Campbell estimates she’s performed about 25 weddings over the seven years, in settings from the beach to cottages to a restaurant or hotel room. The most difficult occasion was a deathbed wedding at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
In one case, the ceremony was scheduled to be at the beach but the day brought torrential rain, so it was relocated to a nearby outbuilding that held lobster traps. The bride’s dress acquired about six inches’ worth of red dirt, but she rolled with the punches.
Like Ms Burke, Ms Campbell ensures each ceremony is very specific to the couple involved, and it can include anything they want to say.
“They’re so intimate, so relaxed, stress-free and very unique and fun,” she said. “It’s a perfect alternative to having a big, expensive wedding. A lot of people are opting for it.”
Jackie Mingo of Souris got her license last April and has performed five weddings since then, including a few for friends, which made the occasion more special.
“I like being with people and seeing people happy and I figured this is one of the best opportunities to see people happy,” she said.
She tries to make the ceremonies as personal as possible, with whatever unique aspects they might want. She also plays guitar and recalled one wedding where she even took the photos when the photographer called in sick.
Perhaps the most memorable wedding she performed was at North Lake harbour last July where she was on one lobster boat with the groomsmen and musicians, and the bride and bridesmaids were on another.
The application process to become a commissioner includes a $200 initial fee and a $100 renewal fee each year. The provincial website lists 113 marriage commissioners on the Island, including 12 in Kings County. Jim Culbert, Vernon River, was PEI’s first marriage commissioner. He started in 2006.
