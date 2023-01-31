Mary van den Broek Grant, Cardigan Feed Servivce Ltd and Cardigan Feed Retail is among the 2023 inductees into the Prince Edward Island Business Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1998 by JA PEI to provide a forum to pay tribute to Island business leaders who have made outstanding and enduring contributions to business development and their community. Inductees are chosen by an independent, arm’s-length selection committee comprised of leaders in the business community.

Mary van den Broek

Mary van den Broek Grant is among the inductees to the Junior Achievement Prince Edward Island 2023 PEI Business Hall of Fame inductees. Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.